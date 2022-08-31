Influencer Belly Palma dies at 29 after choking

posted on 08/30/2022 12:00



(Credit: Playback/Instagram @bellypalma)

The influencer, model and activist Belly Palma, 29, died this Monday (29/8) after choking and suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest.

The death of Izabelle Marques, known as Belly Palma, was confirmed by the family in an Instagram post by the influencer.

In a note, it was reported that she suffered a choking followed by a cardiorespiratory arrest. She was rescued and taken to the hospital, where she was hospitalized until this Monday, when brain death was detected.





“Belly was an example of love, joy, resilience, overcoming and effort in her personal life and the struggle of people with disabilities in Brazil. May every moment, thought and reflections she brought be always recorded and may it become a legacy of love , gratitude and inspiration to all of us”, concluded the note.

Izabelle Palma Marques da Silva was an influencer and activist for the PcD (People with Disabilities) cause. She had a degree in Business Administration from FAAP / São Paulo. She was born with a spinal cord malformation and because of the condition she needed a wheelchair to get around.