Inter is only behind Fortaleza and Flamengo in the return and dreams of G4

Internacional dreams of the G4 of the Brazilian Championship. The 4-0 rout against Juventude, on Monday (29), injects confidence, but it is not the only reason for Mano Menezes’ team to look to the top of the table. In the return, the team has the third best performance. Only Fortaleza and Flamengo have better campaigns.

There are 12 points won in five matches played since the table turned. Inter has an 80% success rate in the second round.

Fortaleza has 100% success, with five wins in five games in the second half of the Brazilian Championship. Flamengo has 13 points, equivalent to 87%.

Against Juventude, Inter built the club’s highest score in this year’s Brasileirão. Still in the first half, he scored 2 to 0. In the final stage, he widened early and even scored the fourth goal with Vitão. The bid was ruled out by VAR, but in stoppage time Edenilson converted a penalty and confirmed the 4-0.

There are 11 goals scored by Inter in the second round and three conceded. Four victories and one defeat, by the score of 3 to 0 for Fortaleza. With 42 points, the gaucho team rose from sixth to fifth place in the table, but has the same score as Corinthians, fourth place.

Entering the G4 became Internacional’s goal for the final stretch of the year, after being eliminated in the Copa Sudamericana. So far, the club has been in the top four in five opportunities and hasn’t appeared at the top of the table since the 17th round.

On Sunday, Internacional will face Corinthians at the Neo Química Arena.