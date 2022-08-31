Inter receives proposal from Ludogorets for Nonato, and Fluminense tries to hold player | football

On loan from Internacional to Fluminense until the end of the season, Nonato received a proposal from Ludogorets, from Bulgaria. With interest in the player, the tricolor board tries to keep the 24-year-old steering wheel, who is the owner of the team commanded by Fernando Diniz.

Inter received a proposal of US$ 1.7 million dollars (R$ 8.8 million) for 70% of the player, plus bonuses that added up to US$ 600 thousand dollars (R$ 3.1 million), and already notified Fluminense to know if the club will cover the offer or not. The value of US$ 2.3 million dollars (R$ 11.9 million) is slightly less than the purchase option provided for in the Flu contract, which was US$ 2.5 million dollars for 50% of the player.

Inter are pressing Flu for a response within 24 hours. In financial difficulty, the board is studying an offer to stay with Nonato, who also wants to stay. Owner and key player in Fernando Diniz’s scheme, the midfielder feels valued at the club and adapted to Rio de Janeiro.

But the proposal for him was very good in financial terms, because of the currency. If sold, Nonato may no longer play for Fluminensebecause the window in Bulgaria closes on the 6th and he will have to travel soon. That is, Tricolor would lose two of its three midfielders for the return game of the Copa do Brasil semifinal against Corinthians (André is suspended).

Fluminense paid about R$500,000 to Inter for the 10-month loan. The contract established an option to purchase 50% of the economic rights for US$ 2.5 million (R$ 12.7 million at the current price).

The agreement provided that if Inter received an offer for the player during the period, Tricolor das Laranjeiras has the right to cover the proposal, in addition to a 10% window fee.

The Bulgarian team’s proposal provides for the payment of a large part in cash, which is seducing Inter, but Fluminense, if it makes a proposal, will make it in installments in the medium to long term, as all purchases are made, as all purchases are made. , even when coming from outside Brazil to the country.

Recently, Inter agreed to sell defender Pedro Henrique, who was on loan at Unión La Calera, from Chile, to Ludogorets. At the moment, the Colorado board has a good relationship with the Bulgarian club, which weighs on the sale of Nonato.

Nonato trained normally with his teammates this Wednesday, at CT Carlos Castilho. Fluminense is getting ready to face Athletico-PR next Saturday, at 7 pm (GMT), at Arena da Baixada, for the Brazilian Championship.

