Internacional runs over in the classic and sinks Juventude in the Z4







Johnny was featured in Internacional’s victory over Juventude, for the Brasileirão (Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional) Photo: Launch!

In the classic gaucho for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship, International and Juventude met on Monday night, at the Beira-Rio stadium. And Colorado didn’t give the opponent any chances. Showing willingness on the field, Johnny, twice, in addition to Wanderson and Edenilson, ensured a new triumph for the Porto Alegre club, this time by 4-0, reaching the third consecutive triumph in the national competition.

With the result, Inter reached 42 points, jumping to 4th place, but drying Timão against Red Bull Bragantino to stay in the G4. The team from Caxias do Sul ended up parking in the lantern with its 17 points.

YOUTH HAS A GOOD START, BUT INTER BALANCES

Even playing away from their domains, Juventude knew the need for a triumph in the match against Internacional. With that, in the first 10 minutes, he showed that he was willing to try to make an equal match, betting his offensive system, triggering Isidro Pitta a few times, but the Paraguayan didn’t take advantage of the chances.

However, little by little, Colorado was balancing and dictating more actions on the field. Thus, returning in the same coin, he arrived with danger on two occasions, the first being in the 17th minute, when Wanderson received at the entrance of the area, hitting hard for the great defense of the goalkeeper Pegorari. In the second, Maurício, after getting rid of the marking, cut to the middle risking a shot that passed very close to the post.

COLORADO OPENS GOOD ADVANTAGE

In the final stretch of the stage, Inter continued insisting on finding at least one goal before the end. And he got more than that. In the 37th minute, after Carlos De Pena’s corner kick, Johnny got ahead of the mark to take the zero off the scoreboard.

Even with the advantage, the hosts continued to press. With that, in stoppage time, in the 46th minute, Alemão was brought down in the area, but with the referee not scoring the penalty at first, but going back after checking the VAR. In the charge, Carlos De Pena’s hit stopped in the defense of shirt 1, with Wanderson taking a rebound to swell the net making it 2 to 0.

JOHNNY SCORINGS AGAIN

With the ball rolling for the second half, Internacional returned at the same pace that ended in the first half. And he tried to expand the marker even further. After leaving his mark, Johnny, after just 2 minutes, taking advantage of Wanderson’s cross, headed with no chance for Pegorari to score another goal.

Seeing the opponent build up a good advantage, Umberto Louzer opted for some exchanges to strengthen his midfield. On the other hand, Sidnei Lobo, who took charge of the team replacing Mano Menezes, who was expelled in the duel against Avaí, was also not left behind and decided to make two changes, including Johnny’s departure for Edenílson’s entry, with the right to some boos.

AFTER VAR IS ACTIVATED, INTER CLOSES PENALTY WIN

And the local team scored again, this time in the 28th minute. However, Vitão’s goal was annulled due to a touch on Wanderson’s hand in the dispute with Pegorari.

After the moment, both coaches, with time running out, still bet on their last exchanges. Until the 43rd minute, the referee again consulted the VAR this time to analyze the bid in the area between Nogueira and Edenilson, confirming the penalty after the check. With that, shirt 8 himself, who suffered from boos from the crowd, hit with perfection to close the account in Beira-Rio.

DATASHEET

Internacional 4 x 0 Youth

Date and time: 29/08/2022 – 20h (from Brasilia)

Place: Beira-Rio Stadium, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (RJ)

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (RJ) and Thiago Henrique Neto Farinha (RJ)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Yellow cards: Walnut, 44’/1ºT; Pegorari, 45’/2nd

goals: Johnny, 37’/1st (1-0); Wanderson, 49’/1ºT (2-0); Johnny, 2’/2nd (3-0); Edenilson, 46’/2nd (4-0)

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Fabricio Bustos, Vitão, Gabriel Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Johnny (Edenílson, at 23’/2ºT) and Carlos De Pena (Pedro Henrique, at 35’/2ºT), Maurício (Alan Patrick, at 23’/2ºT) and Wanderson (Taison, at 37’/2ºT); German. (Coach: Sidnei Lobo)

YOUTH: Pegorari; Rodrigo Soares, Nogueira, Paulo Miranda and Moraes; Elton (Pará, at 18’/T2), Jadson (Rafinha, at 36’/2ndT), Paulo Henrique (Guilherme Parede, at 17’/2ndT), Bruno Nazário (Chico, at 18’/2ndT) and Felipe Pires ( Óscar Ruíz, at 35’/2º); pitta. (Coach: Umberto Louzer)