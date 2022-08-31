Invasion of Ukraine completes 6 months, with no end date

In the early hours of February 24, the world woke up to the explosions of missiles fired by Russia towards Ukrainian cities. Suspicions became real that President Vladimir Putin would invade the neighboring country to fulfill his greatest fetish: reestablishing the former Russian Empire.

Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkov, Mariupol, Odessa and Kiev were the first to feel the effects of the invasion. The president was expected Volodymyr Zelensky capitulated quickly, but the chief executive decided to remain. With the support of the population, the Ukrainians chose to resist.

“I need ammo, not a ride,” Zelensky responded in a Twitter post to the US offer to send a plane for him and his family to flee. “The fight is here. Ukrainians are proud.”

Successive attempts to reach a peace agreement failed. Western “sanctions” have not had the desired effects on the Russian economy. And invaders have encountered a number of difficulties on the way to maintaining administrative control of territories they have managed to occupy. Six months into the conflict, there are no indications when it will end.

Current picture, since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine

After Russia conquers some territories, a period of stagnation prevails. Unsuccessful attempts to dominate major cities, such as the capital Kiev and Kharkiv, have led Russian troops to focus the battle on eastern Ukraine. The Russian domain map is practically unchanged since April. So far, just over 6 million people have fled the country, according to the most recent United Nations (UN) survey, published in June. According to the UN, nearly 4,000 civilians died as a result of the conflict. The organization, however, considers that the number may be higher. (Click and drag the map to see the territories conquered by the Russians) s Battlefronts focus on three points Donetsk and Luhansk As analyzed by the Institute for War Studies (IEG), these two regions are the most active battlefront. That’s because both were the trigger for the invasion of Ukraine. Before attacking the neighbors, Putin argued that there were “separatists” there fighting “Nazi domination” that prevented the territory’s independence. Residents reportedly would like to be part of Russia. IEG noted that while regions are the main frontsRussian soldiers would be refusing to fight. Kharkiv Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv was nearly overrun in the first month of the fighting, after the Russians failed to take Kiev. Today, invading troops have moved to eastern Ukraine and are making punctual attacks on the city, no longer with the same force as before. At the beginning of the battle, a TV tower and a public administration building came to be bombed. zaporizhzhia This region is one of the most important. It is home to the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. The unit had been completely shut down because of the bombings, but it got back up and running yesterday. The Ukrainians warned Russia of a catastrophe worse than that of Chernobyl in the 1980s. Dominion over the region is advantageous because of control over energy production and distribution. In an interview with the news agency RFIthe director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said that “it is necessary to stabilize the situation” to avoid the risks of a nuclear catastrophe in the place.

western sanctions

Instead of an open military confrontation with Russia, Western countries opted for Russia’s financial asphyxia. In this way, the European Union (EU) established seven packages of economic sanctions, which hurt the adversary, but not in the way expected. Russian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was forecast to fall by 7% in the second quarter of this year, however, the figure stood at 4%.

Russia has a GDP of almost US$ 2 trillion (just over R$ 8 billion). Perhaps that’s why it was predictable that its economy would not collapse quickly. In addition, Putin is tapping into the country’s most important resources: its oil and natural gas reserves. And the dependence of many European countries on these two products is not a mere opinion, it is a fact.

According to data from the Yale School of Management, around 600 multinationals have announced that they are reducing or ending their operations in Russia. But there are still more than 200 Western companies that continue to operate in Russia and have no plans to stop their activities.

Some of these companies have made donations to international aid organizations or announced reassessments, even without providing details, of operations in Russia.

In the early days of the invasion of Ukraine, the news highlighted Russia’s farewell to giants, such as McDonald’s, and the interruption of operations of the Visa and Mastercard credit card brands.

Currently, of the 850 restaurants located in the country, more than 100 are franchises, and they continue to work without problems, since McDonald’s only closed its own restaurants. A similar situation concerns two other restaurant chains: Burger King and Papa John’s.

For the Russians, tightening sanctions does not make much sense, despite inflation of around 20% since the start of the conflict. And what really changed concerns the travel industry, now almost impossible, because of the blocking of air routes. But this is not a big problem for the average Russian, who even before the start of the war did not travel often.

Carlo Cauti, a professor at the Brazilian Institute of Capital Markets (IBMEC), says that the sanctions did not work as expected, because a limited number of countries applied them. “Russia is still negotiating with other players important”, he found. “Sanctions have not stopped Russia from trading its products and importing goods from other countries.”

According to the expert, EU sanctions left out Russian gas, imported by around 40% of European countries, further exposing the bloc’s fragility in this field. Cauti notes that sanctions may lose strength this year, due to the energy crisis that is expected to ravage Europe.

Next steps

Political scientist Gunther Rudzit, from ESPM, says that the invasion of Ukraine has no end date. “It is a stagnant conflict that should not change from reality going forward, causing the Ukrainian population to suffer a lot,” he said. “We have to keep in mind that the conflict can last for years. There will be a great deal of uncertainty about what goal Putin wants to achieve.”

“Today, a negotiated exit is very unlikely, unless Kiev accepts large territorial losses”, said Antonio Gelis Filho, a doctor in business administration and professor of business geopolitics at Fundação Getulio Vargas. “The Ukrainian military victory, at least so far, is something very difficult to visualize. The end will likely be for one of two reasons: economic or political collapse of Russia, something that would depend on the unlikely possibility of China accepting a pro-Western government in Moscow, or fragmentation of Ukraine after the depletion of Western military and economic aid. .”