Ipec: Castro has 38% and Freixo has 35% in the second round in RJ | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

Cláudio Castro (PL): 38%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 35%

White/null: 17%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 11%

Stimulated response of voting intentions in the 1st round

Ipec survey in RJ, 8/30

Cláudio Castro (PL): went from 21% to 26%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): went from 17% to 19%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): went from 5% to 6%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): went from 3% to 4%

Juliete Pantoja (UP): remained with 3%

Eduardo Serra (PCB): went from 3% to two%

Wilson Witzel (PMB): it was 4% for two%

Paulo Ganime (New): went from 1% to two%

Luiz Eugênio (PCO): it was 0% for 1%

Blanks and nulls: it was 26% for 19%

Don’t know/Did not answer: it was 15% for 16%

Milton Temer had 1% in the first poll, but was not included in the poll because he will no longer be a candidate for governor. The PSOL decided to support Freixo, from the PSB.

Former Governor Wilson Witzel was impeached last year. According to the Court of Justice, he is ineligible for a period of five years and cannot hold any public office. The ex-governor tries to recover his political rights in court. The PMB says he is eligible to run. The Regional Electoral Court said it will review the case.

Marcelo Freixo and Claudio Castro

Cláudio Castro (PL): went from 11% to 16%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): went from 5% to 9%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): went from 1% to two%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): went from 0% to 1%

other candidates: they did not score in the two polls

Others: it was 4% for two%

White/null: it was 17% for 15%

Does not know/prefers not to give an opinion: it was 62% for 55%

Ipec also evaluated the current administration of Governor Cláudio Castro.

Excellent/good: it was 23% for 29%

Regular: it was 40% for 36%

Bad/Terrible: it was 26% for 23%

Do not know how to evaluate: kept 12%

The survey also points out that Wilson Witzel (PMB) remained the candidate who has the most rejection in the race for the government of RJ. all in all, 44% of respondents (2 percentage points more than the previous poll) say they would absolutely not vote for Witzel, who was impeached in 2020.

Candidates who would not vote at all:

Wilson Witzel (PMB): it was 42% for 44%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): went from 24% to 23%

Cláudio Castro (PL): went from 14% to 15%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): went from 13% to 14%

Juliete Pantoja (UP): went from 13% to 11%

Eduardo Serra (PCB): remained in 10%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): went from 9% to 10%

Luiz Eugênio (PCO): went from 5% to 8%

Paulo Ganime (NEW): went from 5% to 7%

I could vote for everyone (spontaneous response): it was 5% for 3%

Don’t know or prefer not to give an opinion: it went from 18% to 19%

Respondents can cite more than one candidate, so the results add up to more than 100%.

In comparison with the previous survey, the voting intentions for Cláudio Castro grew among men, going from 26% to 34%; and among voters living in the municipalities that form the Metropolitan Region (20% to 28%).

the current governor becomes more cited: among voters who positively evaluate his administration (56%); between Catholics and Evangelicals (30% in each stratum), compared to those who have another religion or do not follow any religion (18%).

Mentions of Marcelo Freixo continue to be more expressive among: voters with higher education (27%, 28% previously); those who rate Claudio Castro’s management as bad or very bad (39%, up from 29%).

In this survey, the deputy stands out among voters with a family income above 5 minimum wages (31%, 27%).

The voting intentions of the other candidates remain evenly distributed in the analyzed segments.

Stimulated response from voting intentions for the Senate:

Romario (PL): was 27% for 30%

(PL): was 27% for Alessandro Molon (PSB): it was 7% for 8%

(PSB): it was 7% for Daniel Silveira (PTB): it was 6% for 7%

(PTB): it was 6% for Cape Daciolo (PDT): it was 8% for 6%

(PDT): it was 8% for Clarissa (União Brasil): it was 7% for 5%

(União Brasil): it was 7% for André Ceciliano (EN): went from 4% to 5%

(EN): went from 4% to Dr. Paulo Marcelo (PMB): was not in the 1st search and appears with 1%

(PMB): was not in the 1st search and appears with Prof. Helvio Costa (DC): was not in the 1st search and appears with 1%

(DC): was not in the 1st search and appears with Bárbara Sinedino (PSTU): was 2% for 1%

(PSTU): was 2% for Raul (UP): remained with 1%

(UP): remained with Brother Lemme : was not in the 1st search and appears with 0%

: was not in the 1st search and appears with Itagiba (Forward): went from 1% to 0%

(Forward): went from 1% to Hiran Roedel (PCB): had 0% and was not mentioned in this research

(PCB): had 0% and was not mentioned in this research White/null: 21%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 17%

The candidate Dr Paulo Marcelo renounced the candidacy after the registration of the research.

The candidacy of Sued Haidar (PMB) was filed with the TSE after the registration of this research. Therefore, her name is not included in the encouraged voting intention.