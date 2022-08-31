Ipec survey in Minas: Zema has 44%; Kalil has 24% – Politics

Romeu Zema has 44% and Alexandre Kalil has 24% (photo: New/Play; PBH/Play)

A survey by the Instituto Ipec (formerly Ibope) for the dispute for the government of Minas Gerais, released this Tuesday (30/8), points out Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) with 44% of the voting intentions. Former mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD) appears in second place, with 24%.

Following, appear Senator Carlos Viana (PL), with 3%; Vanessa Portugal (PSTU), Renata Regina (PCB), Marcus Pestana (PSDB), Cabo Tristo (PMB) and Lorene Figueiredo (PSOL) were each with 1%. Indira Xavier (UP) and Lourdes Francisco (PCO) do not score.

Blanks and nulls add up to 11%. A group of 13% of voters say they don’t know who to vote for.

the first survey by IPEC after the beginning of electoral propaganda. In the previous survey, Zema had 40%, and Kalil had 22%.

Stimulated voting intention for governor of Minas Gerais

Romeo Zema (New): 44%

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 24%

Carlos Viana (PL): 3%

Vanessa Portugal (PSTU): 1%

Renata Regina (PCB): 1%

Marcus Pestana (PSDB): 1%

Lorene Figueiredo (PSOL): 1%

White/Null: 11%

Don’t know/don’t answer: 13%

Fight for Senate seat

According to the Senate poll, 35% are undecided in Minas (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction; Dissemination; Dissemination; Social Networks/Reproduction)

In the Senate race, Ipec points Cleitinho (PSC) with 15% of voting intentions. Senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD), who is running for re-election, appears in second place, with 10%.

With a margin of error of 3%, plus or minus, the other candidates are technically tied. Marcelo Aro (PP) appears in sequence with 5%; Pastor Altamiro (PTB), Sara Azevedo (PSOL) and Bruno Miranda (PDT) have 4%; Irani Gomes (PRTB), 2%; and Dirlene Marques (PSTU), 1%.

According to the survey, 35% are undecided in Minas Gerais.

Check the result:

Cleitinho: 15%

Alexandre Silveira: 10%

Sara Azevedo: 4%

Bruno Miranda: 4%

Marcelo Aro: 5%

Blanks/Nulls: 19%

Don’t know: 35%