Ipec survey in Minas: Zema has 44%; Kalil has 24% – Politics

Romeu Zema has 44% and Alexandre Kalil has 24% (photo: New/Play; PBH/Play)

A survey by the Instituto Ipec (formerly Ibope) for the dispute for the government of Minas Gerais, released this Tuesday (30/8), points out Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) with 44% of the voting intentions. Former mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD) appears in second place, with 24%.

Following, appear Senator Carlos Viana (PL), with 3%; Vanessa Portugal (PSTU), Renata Regina (PCB), Marcus Pestana (PSDB), Cabo Tristo (PMB) and Lorene Figueiredo (PSOL) were each with 1%. Indira Xavier (UP) and Lourdes Francisco (PCO) do not score.

Blanks and nulls add up to 11%. A group of 13% of voters say they don’t know who to vote for.

the first survey by IPEC after the beginning of electoral propaganda. In the previous survey, Zema had 40%, and Kalil had 22%.

Stimulated voting intention for governor of Minas Gerais

  • Romeo Zema (New): 44%
  • Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 24%
  • Carlos Viana (PL): 3%
  • Vanessa Portugal (PSTU): 1%
  • Renata Regina (PCB): 1%
  • Marcus Pestana (PSDB): 1%
  • Lorene Figueiredo (PSOL): 1%
  • White/Null: 11%
  • Don’t know/don’t answer: 13%

Fight for Senate seat

Assembly: Cleitinho; Alexandre Silveira; Sara Azevedo and Marcelo Aro
According to the Senate poll, 35% are undecided in Minas (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction; Dissemination; Dissemination; Social Networks/Reproduction)

In the Senate race, Ipec points Cleitinho (PSC) with 15% of voting intentions. Senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD), who is running for re-election, appears in second place, with 10%.

With a margin of error of 3%, plus or minus, the other candidates are technically tied. Marcelo Aro (PP) appears in sequence with 5%; Pastor Altamiro (PTB), Sara Azevedo (PSOL) and Bruno Miranda (PDT) have 4%; Irani Gomes (PRTB), 2%; and Dirlene Marques (PSTU), 1%.

According to the survey, 35% are undecided in Minas Gerais.

Check the result:

Cleitinho: 15%

Alexandre Silveira: 10%

Sara Azevedo: 4%

Bruno Miranda: 4%

Marcelo Aro: 5%

Blanks/Nulls: 19%

Don’t know: 35%

Search

Research Ipec heard 1,504 people in 83 municipalities between August 27 and 29, 2022. In addition to Minas Gerais, results were released in Rio de Janeiro, So Paulo, Pernambuco and the Federal District. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, assuming a confidence level of 95%. The research was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number MG-09592/2022.

