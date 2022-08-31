Ipec survey in São Paulo: Haddad has 32%, Tarcísio, 17%, Rodrigo, 10% | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Research by Ipec (formerly Ibope) released this Tuesday (30), commissioned by Globe , reveals the voting intentions for the governorship of São Paulo. Fernando Haddad (PT) leads the contest with 32% of voting intentions, followed by Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who has 17%, and Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), with 10%.

While Haddad and Rodrigo oscillated positively within the margin of error, Tarcísio grew five percentage points and isolated himself as second place. (check the details below).

The survey heard 1,504 people between the 29th and 30th of August in 65 cities in São Paulo. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-00761/2022. It is the first survey since the beginning of electoral propaganda on radio and television.

See the result of the stimulated survey for the 1st round

Stimulated and single response, in %:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 32% (in the previous survey, on 8/15, it was 29%)

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 17% (12% in previous survey)

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 10% (9% in the previous survey)

Carol Vigliar (Popular Unit): 2% (2% in previous survey)

Antonio Jorge (DC): 1% (did not participate in the previous survey*)

Elvis Cezar (PDT): 1% (2% in previous poll)

Altino Júnior (PSTU): 1% (2% in the previous survey)

Vinicius Poit (New): 1% (2% in previous survey)

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 1% (2% in previous survey)

Edson Dorta (PCO): 0% (1% in previous survey)

Blanks and Nulls: 15% (23% in the previous survey)

Didn’t know: 20% (16% in previous survey)

*The name of the candidate Antonio Jorge (DC) was included for the first time in the research.

The poll shows that Haddad stands out among voters of religions other than Catholic and Evangelical and those who do not have a religion (36%, up from 38% in the previous round).

PT is also mentioned more in the metropolitan region of São Paulo (36%) than in the interior of the state (27%).

Tarcísio had an increase in voting intentions in the interior of São Paulo, from 13% in the first round to 21% in the current survey. Bolsonaro’s candidate in the state continues with more expressive mentions among voters with a family income above 5 minimum wages (29%, it was 25%), while his voting intentions are lower at the other extreme of family income, among voters with family income of up to 1 minimum wage, in which it obtains 6% of the mentions (it had 4% previously).

Rodrigo Garcia, on the other hand, continues to be mentioned more significantly among voters who rate his government as great or good (28%, compared to 26% in the last round).

The other candidates have voting intentions evenly distributed in the analyzed segments.

See the result of the research stimulated for the 2nd round

Scenario 1 – Haddad x Tarcísio; single stimulated response, in %:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 47%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 31%

Blanks and nulls: 12%

Don’t know: 10%

Scenario 2 – Haddad x Rodrigo; single stimulated response, in %:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 45%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 29%

Blanks and nulls: 16%

Don’t know: 10%

Scenario 3 – Rodrigo x Tarcísio; single stimulated response, in %:

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 28%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 31%

Blanks and nulls: 22%

Don’t know: 19%