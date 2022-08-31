Ipec survey in the DF: Ibaneis has 41%, Leila, 9% and Paulo Octávio, 9% | Federal District Elections 2022

The search of Ipec Institute released this Tuesday (30) by the TV Globo reveals the indices of voting intentions for the governorship of the Federal District. The candidate for re-election by the MDB, Ibaneis Rocha, leads the contest with 41% of voting intentions .

The research heard 1.2 thousand people between the August 27th and 29th. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, considering a confidence level of 95%. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-00009/2022.

This is the second poll of the institute’s voting intentions with voters in the Federal District. –the first had been released on August 15th. The following candidates were presented: Coronel Moreno (PTB), Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), Izalci (PSDB), Keka Bagno (PSOL), Leandro Grass (PV), Leila Barros (PDT), Lucas Salles (Christian Democracy – DC), Paulo Octávio (PSD), Renan Arruda (PCO), Robson da Silva (PSTU) and Teodoro da Cruz (PCB).

Former Secretary of Education Rafael Parente (PSB) withdrew from running for the GDF on August 25, however, his name was taken into account in the survey, as the candidate’s departure took place after the survey was registered.

See the result of the new stimulated survey (stimulated and single response, in %):

Ibaneis Rocha (MDB): 41% (38% in the previous poll as of August 15)

(38% in the previous poll as of August 15) Leila do Volleyball (PSD): 9% (8% in previous survey)

(8% in previous survey) Paulo Octavio (PSD): 9% (9% in previous survey)

(9% in previous survey) Leandro Grass (PV): 7% (4% in previous survey)

(4% in previous survey) Izalci (PSDB): 5% (5% in previous survey)

(5% in previous survey) Renan Arruda (PCO): two% (did not score in previous survey)

(did not score in previous survey) Keka Bagno (PSOL): 1% (2% in previous survey)

(2% in previous survey) Colonel Moreno (PTB): 1% (did not score in previous survey)

(did not score in previous survey) Robson da Silva (PSTU): 1% (did not score in previous survey)

(did not score in previous survey) Don’t know or didn’t answer: 11% (10% in previous survey)

(10% in previous survey) white/null: 13% (19% in previous survey)

Rafael Parente (PSB), which withdrew the candidacy, and Lucas Salles (DC) were less than 1%. Teodoro da Cruz (PCB) did not score in the survey released this Tuesday (30).

On August 15, Rafael Parente had 3% and Lucas Salles 1%. Renan Arruda (PCO), Robson da Silva (PSTU) and Teodoro da Cruz (PCB) did not score in the first survey.