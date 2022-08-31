Ipec: Zema has 44% and Kalil has 24% in the race for governor of Minas | Elections 2022 in Minas Gerais

Research by the Ipec institute (formerly Ibope) released this Tuesday (30), commissioned by TV Globo , reveals the voting intentions for the governorship of Minas Gerais. The candidate of Novo, Romeu Zema, leads the race with 44% of voting intentions (check the details below) .

The survey heard 1,504 people from August 27 to 29 in 83 cities in Minas Gerais. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number MG-09592/2022.

Zema and Kalil — Photo: Reproduction

This is the second poll of the institute’s voting intentions with voters in the state of Minas Gerais. The following candidates were presented: Alexandre Kalil (PSD), Cabo Tristão (PMB), Carlos Viana (PL), Indira Xavier (Popular Unit), Lorene Figueiredo (PSOL), Lourdes Francisco (PCO), Marcus Pestana (PSDB), Renata Regina (PCB), Romeu Zema (Novo) and Vanessa Portugal (PSTU).

See the result of the stimulated search:

Stimulated and single response, in %:

Romeu Zema (New): 44% (in the previous survey, on 8/15, it was 40%)

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 24% (22% in the previous survey)

Carlos Viana (PL): 3% (5% in the previous survey)

Cabo Tristan (PMB): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Lorene Figueiredo (PSOL): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Marcus Pestana (PSDB): 1% (2% in the previous survey)

Renata Regina (PCB): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Vanessa Portugal (PSTU):1% (1% in previous survey)

Blanks and Nulls: 11% (11% in the previous survey)

Didn’t know: 13% (15% in previous survey)

Candidates Indira Xavier (Popular Unit) and Lourdes Francisco (PCO) did not score. Lourdes Francisco had 1% of the votes in the previous poll.

In relation to the previous survey, the voting intentions for Romeu Zema advance from 38% to 48% among voters with secondary education. The current governor is also highlighted in the preference of those who evaluate his administration as excellent or good, obtaining 70% of the preference.

Furthermore, in this survey, Zema is mentioned more expressively among voters with a family income of more than five minimum wages (55%). It is cited more by men (48%) than by women (40%).

Alexandre Kalil stands out in the preference of residents of the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, with 36%. The candidate also rises in the polls as the current government’s assessment worsens. He has 35% of voting intention among those who make a regular assessment and 52% among voters who rate the management as bad or terrible.

The other candidates have voting intentions evenly distributed in the analyzed segments.

See the result of the research stimulated for the 2nd round:

Romeo Zema (New): 52%

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 30%

White/Null: 10%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 9%

Spontaneous and unique survey, in %:

Romeo Zema (New): 30%

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 17%

Carlos Viana (PL): 2%

Other answers: 1%

Blank/null/none: 9%

Don’t know: 40%

Candidates Cabo Tristão (PMB), Indira Xavier (Unidade Popular), Lorene Figueiredo (PSOL), Lourdes Francisco (PCO), Marcus Pestana (PSDB), Renata Regina (PCB) and Vanessa Portugal (PSTU) did not score.