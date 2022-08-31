iPhone 14 Pro have 6GB of RAM and come in a white box, suggests leak

Rumors released in recent weeks try to predict details about the datasheet and design of the iPhone 14 Pro, an intermediate model that should be presented by Apple on September 7 during the “far out“, an event that had its promotional poster released last week with broadcast on the company’s official channels.
This Tuesday (30), the device emerged in a new leak that allegedly reveals a part of the back area of the box confirming the name “iPhone 14 Pro” and suggesting that the phone will come in a white packaging. The source of the speculation could not be verified, but it is common for photos of this type to emerge a few days before release.
According to a publication made on Weibo, a Chinese social network similar to Twitter, all variants will have 6 GB of RAM available, while the Pro model will feature the notch for the pill-shaped selfie sensor, as mentioned. in previous rumours, but with a divergence.
According to information suggested by Ming-Chi Kuo and other informants, the Pro variant will indeed have a pill notch, but with the front camera positioned on the left under a hole in the 6.1-inch screen. As usual, it is worth remembering that for now there is no confirmed information and we only have rumors.
