iPhone 14 Pro have 6GB of RAM and come in a white box, suggests leak

Rumors released in recent weeks try to predict details about the datasheet and design of the iPhone 14 Pro, an intermediate model that should be presented by Apple on September 7 during the “far out“, an event that had its promotional poster released last week with broadcast on the company’s official channels.

This Tuesday (30), the device emerged in a new leak that allegedly reveals a part of the back area of ​​the box confirming the name “iPhone 14 Pro” and suggesting that the phone will come in a white packaging. The source of the speculation could not be verified, but it is common for photos of this type to emerge a few days before release.