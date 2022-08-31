IRB (IRBR3) makes an extrajudicial agreement for Casashopping, will receive R$ 100 million

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on IRB (IRBR3) makes an extrajudicial agreement for Casashopping, will receive R$ 100 million 0 Views

© 2000-2022 InfoMoney. All rights reserved.

InfoMoney values ​​the quality of the information and attests to the verification of all the content produced by its team, emphasizing, however, that it does not make any type of investment recommendation, not being responsible for losses, damages (direct, indirect and incidental), lost costs and profits.

IMPORTANT: The portal www.infomoney.com.br (the “Portal”) is owned by Infostocks Informática e Sistemas Ltda. (CNPJ/MF No. 03.082.929/0001-03) (“Infostocks”), a company indirectly controlled by XP Controle Participações S/A (CNPJ/MF No. 09.163.677/0001-15), a holding company that controls the XP Inc companies. XP Inc has in its composition companies that carry out activities of: securities brokers, banks, insurance companies, insurance brokers, securities investment analysis, third-party asset managers. Although the XP Societies are under common control, the executives responsible for Infostocks are totally independent and the news, articles and opinions published on the Portal are not, in any way, directed and/or influenced by analysis reports produced by the technical areas of the companies. of XP Inc, nor by commercial and business decisions of such companies, being produced in accordance with the judgment of value and the own convictions of the internal team of Infostocks.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

QuintoAndar expands business model and creates direct rental management between owners and tenants

QuintoAndar expanded its real estate rental vertical, with the modality of contract without administration. The …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved