IRB (IRBR3) takes another step out of Susep’s grip – Money Times

O IRB (IRBR3) reached an extrajudicial agreement with the controller of Casashopping, located in Rio de Janeiro, and will receive R$ 100 million, according to a document sent to the market this Tuesday (30).

In addition, the IRB sold the 20% stake it held in the enterprise.

“The conclusion of the aforementioned negotiation process, conducted by the administration of the IRBis part of the strategy of optimizing the capital structure and the regulatory indicator of coverage of technical provisions of the company”, he informed.

Earlier, the IRB celebrated with Sebrae/RJ a public deed for the sale of the building where the company’s headquarters are located, at Avenida Marechal Câmara, nº 171, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

The value of the transaction is R$ 85.3 million, fully settled on Monday (29), the company said. IRB and Sebrae/RJ agreed to jointly occupy the building until December 31.

The company informed that it evaluates possible properties and addresses for the installation of its new headquarters in the Rio de Janeiro.

The sale of real estate is one of the solutions found by the IRB to suit the minimum capital required by the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Sesep).

Reinsurance also launched a restricted share offering of up to R$1 billion, with a price set on September 1st.

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with Money Times journalists and readers. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!