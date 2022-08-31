Is Brazil preparing to block IPTV systems?

In some cases, IPTV is illegal and will be blocked by Anatel next year.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

IPTV is a service that offers lists of TV channels to watch via the internet. It is popularly known as “net cat” although there are some differences. However, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) intends to block the service.

The block will be intended for IPTV services that are established illegally. Some operators offer this type of transmission through monthly or annual subscriptions. In such cases, the service can continue to function normally.

Many people end up using IPTV irregularly. Only with the purchase of a device, the payment of a symbolic value, without any connection with any type of operators or subscriptions. According to Anatel, the objective is for these to be canceled by the beginning of 2023.

With the use of irregular IPTV detection tools, the systems will be blocked permanently. The consumer, as it is an illegal activity, will be unable to appeal.

IPTV Options

IPTV can be legal as mentioned above. There are some very popular options for this type of service. Globoplay, for example, is one of them, since in addition to movies and series, it also offers broadcast channels to subscribers.

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

PlutoTV is another option, which is part of the ViacomCBS group, which owns Paramount. It’s completely free and you don’t need to login to access it. In the same vein, there is Plex TV with 79 live channels, free of charge and without the need to register.

Claro TV works like a pay TV, but over the internet. Subscription plans range from R$20 to R$142, depending on whether the subscriber already has a link with the operator and also the options within the service.

Oi, another operator, offers this type of service to its Oi Fibra or Oi Post-Paid customers free of charge. But it also allows the entire public to subscribe from R$ 4.90 per month.

In addition to these options, there are many others, such as: Guigo TV, DirecTv Go, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, Soul TV, Vivo Play.

Is IPTV safe?

IPTV when purchased legally is completely safe, like any other type of service based on laws and contracts.

Free IPTV lists that broadcast closed channel signals are illegal despite being widely used.

When used irregularly, it constitutes a crime and provides for punishments for both those who sell and those who buy. Furthermore, the data of those who purchase illegal packages can be exposed to hacking or any other kind of harmful activity.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.