Isa Scherer shows her twin babies’ faces for the first time

Masterchef winner Isa Scherer delighted to show off her newborn twins

The big winner of Masterchef Brazil, Isa Scherer, is officially the mother of a beautiful pair of twins! The cook was the champion of the 2021 edition of the reality culinary. She is Mel and Bento’s first-time mom. The babies are the result of her relationship with the model Rodrigo Calazans.

On social media, the famous drew attention by showing many photos of her big belly! Whenever she shared snaps of the final stretch of the twin pregnancy, Isa received comments impressed by the size of her belly.

So, as soon as the duplinha came into the world, many people were curious to know the size of the babies. The chef gave birth this Monday (29). She even had some false alarms and preferred to run to the maternity ward. According to Mom, the deadline for the heirs to be born was the next 9/11.

Mel and Bento came into the world through a cesarean delivery. The girl, who is the eldest, was born weighing 2.2 kg. The youngest, Bento, weighed 3.1kg. Mom and babies are doing well. She has even “officially introduced” the puppies to her fans. On the social networks, Isa Scherer showed beautiful clicks of the birth of babies as well as the faces of the twins.

“Still processing and recovering from everything we experienced yesterday. What a special day, we are in love and hypnotized by Mel and Bento. Thanks to Dr. Wagner Hernandez and the entire team for their care and support during all these months, it was the most peaceful birth in the world! Thanks to @pro_matre for everything you’ve done for us since then, what a welcoming team”, wrote the cook.

Isa Schererwho is the swimmer’s daughter Fernando Scherer (the Xuxa) completed the list of thanks. “And Hanna Rocha who, in addition to the beautiful photos she took, was practically a mother to me during childbirth. And most importantly, thank you Rodrigo Calazans for being the most amazing companion in the world, I am even more in love seeing you with our children. Looking forward to telling you how it all happened…”, she said.

