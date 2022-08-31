Isa Scherer talks to Glamor about the birth: “I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, so we scheduled a cesarean” | celebrities

After watching for months Isabella Scherer and his big belly of twins, we finally met Mel and Bento. The little ones (as their parents call them) were born this Monday, the 29th, at the Pro Matre hospital in São Paulo.
Today, the day after the birth, Isa shared some photos on her Instagram and had a quick and exclusive chat with Glamor about her first night with Mel and Bento. “It was very special. We managed to stay with them a lot. I managed to breastfeed both. We’re getting to know each other, but it’s been really nice“, said.
Still recovering, Isa also said that, although the birth was smooth, the recovery was a little more complicated. “My recovery was a little difficult, I had peak pressure. I had been diagnosed with preeclampsia on the day of delivery. and that’s why we scheduled the cesarean. And then it was kind of complicated, but it all worked out.“, celebrated the newest mother.
Healthy, Bento arrived in the world with 3,110 kilos and Mel with 2,200 kilos, revealed Danilo Severo, the actress’s manager, exclusively to Glam.
Isa Scherer and Rodrigo Calazans meeting Mel and Bento, in an exclusive photo for Glamor — Photo: Hanna Rocha
Isa Scherer — Photo: Hanna Rocha
Preeclampsia is pregnancy-specific hypertension and can arise especially in the third trimester of pregnancy.
“It was a beautiful birth, with a team that left me super calm and very confident. So, it was very special. We are very happy!”, ended the conversation. We wish good health and love to the family!
Mel and Bento coming to the world — Photo: Hanna Rocha
Check out Isa’s statement sent to Glamour:
The twins are Isa’s first children, the result of her relationship with model Rodrigo Calazans. “It was zero in the plans. It was something we imagined for about three years, so I was totally taken by surprise. I think I ended up getting pregnant celebrating MasterChef’s victory (laughs)”, said Isabella in an interview in June with Glamour. At the time , also shared how he discovered the change in the family. “My period wasn’t even late, I wasn’t worried about it. I felt sick, but I swore it was from the cold, I had never been in temperatures of -15ºC, but I took the test and came the bomb”, he recalled.