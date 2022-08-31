Isabella Scherer had a difficult recovery after giving birth

Isa Scherer after the birth of the twins (Disclosure – Hanna Rocha)

Danilo Severo, Isabella Scherer’s manager, spoke about the health of the digital influencer after giving birth to the twins Bento and Mel. The children were born this Monday (29), and Isa had some difficult times during her immediate recovery from childbirth.

“She is fine, her first night with the babies was great, and she was able to breastfeed and they were together all night. Recovery was a little difficult, she felt sick after giving birth, had some nausea and increased blood pressure, but now is very well. She really wanted to thank the entire team of her doctor Wagner Hernandez and also the team at Pro Matre”, he said, in a note sent to Yahoo.

Rodrigo Calazans (Disclosure – Hanna Rocha)

In a post on Instagram, the first-time mom shared photos of the moment of delivery, thanked her and defined herself in love with babies in a double dose.

“Still processing and recovering from everything we experienced yesterday. What a special day, we are in love and hypnotized by Mel and Bento”, began the actress, who thanked the doctors and the hospital staff where she gave birth.

“And the main thing, thank you Calaza for being the most amazing companion in the world, I’m even more in love seeing you with our children”, he completed when declaring to the father of the twins. “Looking forward to telling you how it all happened,” she concluded.

To Yahoo, Isabella’s press office confirmed that the delivery was a cesarean. Mel was born first, weighing 2,200 kg. Bento came soon after, a little bigger, with 3,100 kg. In the last week, Isa went to the hospital after experiencing some contractions, but it was a false alarm.

During pregnancy, Isa Scherer talked to the Yahoo about the expectation for the birth of children. “I know there’s going to be a lot of things and a lot of difficulty, so I’m already prepared for that, but without trying to think too much, let things happen. And I’m working the guilt a lot. To not be guilty. Knowing that I’m going to do my best , regardless if it’s going to be good or not, that I’m going to do my best. So, I’m working that side of my own head to deal with all this”, he said.