It became an obligation: how São Paulo saw the pressure for the South American title grow | Sao Paulo

In a calendar in which it shared attention with the Brazilian and the Copa do Brasil, the Copa Sul-Americana was treated with less importance by São Paulo at the beginning, with the lineup of teams full of reserves and boys recently moved up from the base. But it’s not like that anymore.

This Thursday, São Paulo faces Atlético-GO, at Serra Dourada, in the first leg of the semifinal of the tournament under the pressure of being “obliged” to advance. Calleri even commented that it is the most important duel of the last ten years”.

1 of 2 Rogério Ceni talks with São Paulo players in training — Photo: São Paulo Rogério Ceni talks with players in training at São Paulo — Photo: São Paulo

The team’s season led to this shift in thinking.

Coach Rogério Ceni has always put the classification for next year’s Libertadores as the mission to be accomplished in 2022. At first, it should be achieved by the Brazilian, a competition in which the coach saw more conditions for being more predictable.

The bad campaign, however, took away that chance. São Paulo is in 13th place, with 29 points, 10 points away from Athletico, the sixth and last that, today, would have a place in next year’s Libertadores.

That’s why Ceni started to save players in the Brazilian to have them more rested in the Copa do Brasil and Sudamericana, knockout tournaments that also qualify for Libertadores – but only those who win them.

The task was complicated in the Copa do Brasil: in the first leg of the semifinal, at Morumbi, a week ago, São Paulo lost 3-1 to Flamengo and will have to win by three or more goals at Maracanã, on September 14, to pass.

It was in this scenario that Ceni, shortly after the defeat at home, admitted that he is now betting on the Sudamericana:

– We have an important competition, which is the Sudamericana, where we have to try anyway… With all the respect we have for Atlético-GO, but we have to reach the final of this competition. It is something that gives a good condition for the next year – said Ceni.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

The feeling of obligation is also perceived in managers in private conversations. It would be a way to compensate for other frustrations of the season in a confrontation with a much smaller investment team – and which currently occupies the runner-up of the Brazilian.

Reaching the final of the South American Championship would also make São Paulo fulfill a goal stipulated in the team’s budget – a way of predicting revenue with awards in the season.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

By being in the semifinals, the Morumbi club has already raised US$ 2.8 million (about R$ 14.3 million). The South American champion earns another US$ 5 million (R$ 25.5 million), and the runner-up, US$ 2 million (R$ 10.2 million).

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv