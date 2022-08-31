‘It was the PT that started with the degeneration of democratic institutions’, says Felipe D’Avila

In an interview with Pânico, the Novo candidate also praised the federal government for approving ‘modernizing guidelines’

Reproduction/Panic

Luiz Felipe D’Avila, presidential candidate for the Novo, was the guest of the Pânico program this Tuesday, 30



This Tuesday, the 30th, the program Panic received the presidential candidate Felipe D’Avila. Asked about his opinion about the economy in the government of Jair Bolsonaro, he gave both praise and criticism to the management. “This modernizing agenda in Brazil has progressed. And I say, you have to applaud Bolsonaro. All these reforms that we voted for with Bolsonaro, there were many important matters that advanced and have to be applauded. That’s one of the important things in politics. We have to give credit for things that are done right,” he opined. “You have to know what is right and wrong. The wrong thing was that he communed with the center. That’s not okay, man. When you start with the secret budget and say that you need it for governance, it’s the same thing as the Squid spoke. That he needed to govern immunity, he needed to make a monthly allowance. That’s not okay. This he does not need, it is not true that you need this.”

The businessman also commented on the current phase of his party, the Young, and expectations for the outcome of this year’s elections. “There was a fight between Amoêdo and the Novo gang. What happens is that today we managed to unite the party, which was a super important thing. When you live the crisis, how do you get out of the crisis?”, he asked. “We came out of the crisis with the party fully united, with a strong ticket throughout Brazil, we should double our federal bench in the National Congress, which is a very cool thing. We’re going to re-elect Zema in Minas and we’re going to see if we can elect at least one or two senators and a governor in addition to Zema. So, I think the party will come out stronger, more united and will grow at a time when many parties will wither. Novo will be one of the few parties that will grow.”

Felipe D’Avila criticized those who say they vote for Lula on the basis of the defense of democracy and said that PT harmed the Brazilian democratic regime. “Vote for Lula because Lula is the defender of democracy and Bolsonaro is the undemocratic one… For God’s sake, the guy is the one who has been destroying democracy with corruption, with the monthly allowance. Who started with the degeneration of democratic institutions was the government of EN. Look what a mistake. So, how to awaken people from self-deception? Say: ‘Guys, this guy is not a Democrat at all. It will not help strengthen Brazilian democracy,’” he concluded.