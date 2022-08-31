Itapemirim and Cachoeiro have three confirmed cases of monkeypox

Cachoeiro de Itapemirim has two confirmed cases of monkeypox. In the south of Espírito Santo, there is still an infected person in Itapemirim. Across the state, there are 31 contaminated and 91 suspected cases. The information was released through a bulletin issued this Tuesday (30), by the Secretary of State for Health.

Continues after advertising

The city with the highest number of cases is Vitória (9), followed by Vila Velha (8), Guarapari (4), Serra (3) and Cachoeiro (2). Aracruz, Cariacica, Itapemirim, Pedro Canário and Viana each have one case.

Among those infected, there are 25 men and six women. Of the total, 19.35% said they had contact with a suspected, probable or confirmed case. The age group most affected is between 20 and 29 years (12 cases), followed by 30 to 39 years (9).

The most common symptoms are rash, sudden fever, headache, weakness, joint, back and muscle pain, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes.

The content of AQUINOTICIAS.COM is protected by Brazilian legislation on copyright. Its total or partial reproduction is not allowed, under penalty of being legally liable in accordance with the law. In case of doubt, please contact: [email protected].