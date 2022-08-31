Itaú downgrades Petrobras with “a lot of volatility” ahead and lower dividends

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago

It didn’t last long.

Just two months after resuming Petrobras coverage with outperformItaú BBA is giving a downgrade in the stock citing the more challenging macro environment, the company’s higher-than-expected returns and months of “a lot of volatility” ahead.

“Since we resumed coverage, due to strong cash generation and exceptional dividend distribution, the company has delivered a shareholder return of 57%, almost reaching our estimate of a 63% upside,” wrote analysts Monique Greco, Bruna Amorim and Eric de Mello.

Itaú BBA reduced the fair value of the share from R$43 to R$38 in 2022.

The new estimates incorporate an increase in the company’s cost of capital, due to a more prolonged scenario of high interest rates and macro uncertainties in the long term; in addition to the more aggressive distribution of dividends than expected in the second quarter, and the anticipated accommodation of international oil prices, which changed the price dynamics in the domestic market.

“Petrobras should continue to present solid results and fundamentals, but the coming months should be very volatile, which leads us to hope for a clear path for the company’s investment thesis,” the analysts wrote.

Analysts also expect more modest dividends in the second half. Itaú said it expects lower cash generation from the company, which should lead to a dividend of R$4.7 per share in the second half of the year, equivalent to a dividend yield quarterly rate of 7%.

In the second quarter, Petrobras paid R$ 6.7 per share, a dividend yield quarterly rate of 21%, while Itaú estimated 15%.

Pedro Arbex

