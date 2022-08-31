Ivete Sangalo shows the twins in the mansion: “two princesses

Singer Ivete Sangalo showed her daughters having fun with their dad in her luxurious mansion

The singer’s husband Ivete Sangalothe nutritionist Daniel Cady, delighted family fans by showing a fun time with their daughters. Girls rarely appear in public or on social media. So, whenever they appear, they leave everyone melted with such cuteness from the duo! Marina and Helena are four years old. The twins are the youngest of the couple.

In addition to them, Veveta and Daniel are parents of a boy. Marcelo, who is 12 years old, is most seen by the public. Even because he usually performs with the official band from Bahia. Even very young, the boy already knows how to play several musical instruments and, it seems, must follow an artistic path.

At the weekend, the dad of the cute trio showed a very family moment with the little ones. As a nutritionist, he is very concerned about feeding everyone in the house. Therefore, he takes care that children always eat healthy and consume plenty of natural foods.

All this care made Ivete Sangalo make a beautiful declaration to the beloved. “Today is Nutritionist Day! We have the best”, guaranteed the famous, this Wednesday (31). Recently, Daniel showed that his daughters have already adopted good eating habits from an early age.

In a fun video, Helena appeared in the mansion’s kitchen helping dad to make a delicious recipe. The order of the day was a wheat-free banana cake, with chocolate syrup and covered in granola. Next to her daddy, the little girl learns what to do with each ingredient.

In the end, Marina appears to add to the fun! The little one didn’t want to help, but when it was time to taste…. could count on her! Seeing the beautiful moment, mom melted for the foodie trio. “Now I’m lying here on the floor of BR. My whole life stopped in this video. Little partners,” she wrote Ivete Sangalo.

The twins also won praise from the artist’s fans. “Daniel’s girls. Beautiful!!! Congratulations”, admired one netizen. Another was delighted with Helena: “How cute the helper!”. A follower said: “Oh my God how cute”. And yet another was just love and commented: “How big they are! Two princesses”.

Tell us what you think!