James Webb: NASA Releases New Sounds From Super Telescope Observations | Science

NASA, the American space agency, released this Wednesday (31) the sonification of some of the images observed by the James Webb super telescope (see video above).

The process happens when scientists use computer programs and programming language to “translate” information not audible to humans (in this case, astronomical data) into a sound wave that is perceptible to our ears.

“Music touches our emotional centers,” said Matt Russo, a musician and professor of physics at the University of Toronto in the United States.

“Our goal is to make Webb’s images and data understandable through sound – helping listeners create their own mental images.”

According to NASA, the process of sonifying the images involved a team of scientists, musicians and a visually impaired person who worked to adapt the Webb data.

But unlike the sound of a black hole released by the space agency in May, these audios are not the actual sounds of astronomical objects.

To g1USP astrophysicist Catarina Aydar explains that any image can be turned into audio, not just astronomical ones.

“It’s a translation of the light spectrum into a sound spectrum. As there are two types of waves, you can convert one into the other, but not necessarily this sound is actually happening there”, says the specialist.

The photo of the South Ring Nebula was one of the images translated into sound by the space agency.

NASA explains that, in this sonification, the colors of the images were translated into some sound tones – light frequencies were converted directly to sound frequencies.

1 of 2 Southern Ring Planetary Nebula. — Photo: NASA Southern Ring Planetary Nebula. — Photo: NASA

At the beginning of the audio range, near-infrared light is represented by a higher frequency range. Halfway through it, however, the notes change, getting lower overall to reflect that the mid-infrared includes longer wavelengths of light.

This large cloud of cosmic dust was one of the first images released by the super telescope, in July of this year. And it was not for nothing that NASA chose this formation.

“Looking at this nebula is like looking into the future of the Sun. The Sun will turn into a planetary nebula [uma nuvem de gás em expansão que cerca uma estrela no fim de sua vida] like this one,” he told the g1 astrophysicist Rogemar Riffel, from the Federal University of Santa Maria.

The Carina Nebula, sometimes called the Eta Carinae Nebula, is the “opposite” of the South Ring, says Riffel: it is a star-forming region.

According to the US space agency, this is one of the largest and brightest nebulae in space, located approximately 7,600 light years awayin the southern constellation Carina.

2 of 2 Carina Nebula, in new photo by James Webb. — Photo: NASA Carina Nebula, in new photo by James Webb. — Photo: NASA

In the sonification process, the “Cosmic Cliffs” that form the Nebula are mapped to an audible symphony.

“The gas and dust in the upper half of the image are represented in shades of blue and wind sounds, similar to drones. The lower half of the image, represented in reddish shades of orange and red, has a lighter and brighter composition. melody”, explains NASA.

Other than that, brighter lights in the same image represent louder sounds, and depending on where they are parked, the frequency also changes.

NASA also explained that the areas more obscured by dust that appear more at the bottom of the image are represented by lower frequencies and clearer, undistorted notes.

“These compositions provide a different way to experience the information detailed in the early Webb data,” added Quyen Hart, a scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, United States.