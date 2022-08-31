JBL launches Tour Pro 2 wireless headset with case that has a touchscreen display

THE JBL announced this Tuesday (30) the JBL Tour Pro 2 wireless headset, the first with smart charging case. The case comes with a 1.45″ LED touchscreen that allows you to change songs, show the time and battery level, for example.

According to the brand, the box dispenses with the use of the smartphone to check messages, application notifications and phone personalization.

The JBL Tour Pro 2 optimizes noise canceling (ANC) performance and allows for ear canal testing in noisy environments. After that, the software can block external sound so that the user only hears what is being played on the phone.

JBL Tour Pro 2

Another promise is that true wireless guarantees crystal clear audio in audio calls, which can be accepted or rejected also by the case.

The device still has spatial sound, battery that can play 40 hours of music (10 hours in the earphone and charging in the case guarantees another 30 hours), Bluetooth 5.3, LE Audio and oval tube design with various tip sizes.

The JBL Tour Pro 2 will be launched in January 2023 for a price of 249 euros (about R$ 1.2 thousand at the current price) in the European market.

Another novelty

The sound device brand took the opportunity to present the JBL Tour One M2, a hybrid adaptive ANC headphone that adjusts itself in real time and automatically to the environment.

The product also has built-in voice recognition that allows you to pause the music, which can automatically resume once the user’s conversation with another person ends.

JBL Tour ONE M2

The headset has up to 50 hours of playback (30 hours with ANC activated), fast charging that guarantees 5 hours of battery life with just 10 minutes of charging, and more.

The JBL Tour One M2 will also be launched in the company’s European store in January 2023. It will have a suggested price of 300 euros (R$ 1,500).