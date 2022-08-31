Jenny Miranda, about Gretchen’s unfollow and fights with her daughter: ‘Bia is making us lose everything’ – Entertainment

Jenny Miranda, Gretchen’s daughter, still doesn’t know how to deal with the criticism she has been receiving since her daughter, Anna Beatryz – who recently stayed with Adriano Imperador -, 18, said that the two do not have a good relationship.

After the controversy, Gretchen unfollowed her adopted daughter and granddaughter on social media, despite Anna Beatryz’s boyfriend saying she was gaining support from her famous grandmother.





The influencer said that she is suffering a lot from the controversy and for having distanced herself from her mother. “He [namorado de Anna Beatryz] she said that I have nothing to do with their lives, she said that I am no longer her family and asked me to live my life. He said her grandmother [Gretchen] is there supporting her, but grandma doesn’t even follow her anymore. bia [Anna Beatryz] is making us lose everything, including the family that it took me years to build and for whom I have a huge love,” explained Jenny.

“I am suffering a lot from being away from my mother, everyone knows the love I have for her. Whenever I could, I was with her. I also understand the anger she is, because her name has been exposed. something I never did, but was done by my daughter,” he added.



