JK Rowling’s new book features a character persecuted by transphobia

The author J.K. Rowlingcreator of the universe of Harry Potteris publishing a crime thriller series titled Cormoran Strike. His sixth book The Ink Black Heart, arrived at bookstores this Tuesday (30) in the United Kingdom and is drawing attention for a very peculiar detail. The story features a YouTuber named Edie Ledwell, who, after making racist and transphobic comments, has her life threatened by internet trolls.

Critics and readers made a direct association with the cases of transphobia involving Rowling that have been happening on Twitter since 2020. It all started when she mocked an article that said “people who menstruate”, saying that only women menstruate. The comment completely disregards the existence of trans men, who fight for their lives and rights on a daily basis.

Among other situations, the author has been caught liking tweets that described trans women as “men in dresses”, has supported activist Maya Forstater after she was fired for her transphobic tweets and has said in an article that she is concerned about “the new trans activism”. ”.

Asked about the similarities to her life by host Graham Norton on his show, JK said: “I want make it very clear, after some of the things that have happened in the past year, that the book is not portraying [isso]. I told my husband, ‘I think everyone will see this as an answer to what happened to me,’ but it really wasn’t. The first draft of the book was completed by the time certain things happened.

In Brazil, the The Ink Black Heart is launched by Rocco still no date set.