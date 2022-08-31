José Lucas ratchets up José Leôncio

José Lucas will have a disagreement with his father over politics in the Pantanal.

the firstborn of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) it seems that “lost respect” with the father in wetland. Is that since he returned politicized from São Paulo, after discovering the betrayal of Erica (Marcela Fetter) Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) returned with several ideas in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

Is that Jose Lucas will ratchet up José Leoncio in this Wednesday’s chapter (31), according to the summary published on the official website of wetland at Gshow, where the son of generous (Giovanna Cordeiro) will make her father swallow a monster frog when asked about decisions he wants to make on the farm in the nine o’clock soap opera. Globe.

The mood will be tense when he throws it in the face of the rancher who Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) won carte blanche, unlike him in wetlandopening up the family crisis.

It all starts when the two are talking in the farm’s office about the relationship with the collaborators. Irandhir Santos will say that it is necessary to create different paths to prevent employees from being dissatisfied.

Although, José Leoncio will state that if any employee is dissatisfied, they should contact their company’s ombudsman or even him directly in order to resolve the discomfort. Jose Lucas he will insist on his idea and receive a reversal from his father. “It was just what I got fed up with… After being a politician, you want to be a union leader!”will fire the companion of Phylum (Dira Paes).

FAMILY RIVALRY

In the face of the father’s attitude, Jose Lucas will compare the differential treatment between him and the husband of Juma (Alanis Guillen). “Joventino, as far as I know, arrived and changed everything that was done in his company. I thought you were going to be open to what I had to say to you”, will score the former truck driver.

the character of Marcos Palmeira will justify that the son of Madeleine (Karine Teles) arrived giving him a headache, hitting him head on and making hell in the office in wetland. However, it will end “passing cloth” for the youngest son.“But he always goes up to his place and I find a good way out there in the field”will explain Jose Leoncio.

Jose Lucas will continue to assert that the brother has carte blanche to make decisions, and José Leoncio will end up humiliating the boy. “Because he proved to me that he had competence”says the farmer.

Jose Lucas will answer to the father that he may not be a doctor, but that he has never lacked competence in wetlandmaking the father swallow a monster frog. “So, you show me her in the field… Because my farm is so good the way it is”, will hit Jose Leoncio.

Irritated by the differential treatment of the rancher with his heirs, Jose Lucas will be direct and will question the father about the reason for the perks of Jove. “The young man doesn’t want to be political, he wants to be boss”will shoot the protagonist of wetland.