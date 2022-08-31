José Lucas supports Jove in the fight against the destruction of the Pantanal

the fate of Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) is still uncertain in the character’s mind, but he is about to re-signify life alongside the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), who will be responsible for saving him from death in the next chapters of wetland. Without hesitating, the mystical figure shoots loud and clear the incentive that the pawn needed to follow his intuition and achieve his goals. Shortly after, José Lucas returns to the farm differently and begins a crucial period of support for Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) in the fight against the destruction of the biome.

For this, the eldest son and José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will use the gap reached in politics thanks to the dubious actions of Ibraim (Dan Stulbach), who in addition to not believing in absolutely anything related to sustainability, still intends to use the special report of Érica (Marcela Fetter) produced in the Pantanal to obtain more advantages in her very expensive campaign.

Jove will also support José Lucas’ cause in politics. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Together, José Lucas and Jove will provoke intense upheavals in the socio-economic scenario of the region, finding some alternative ways to modify some laws and guarantee, in the long term, some improvements in the complaints system and reduce the high rate of corruption of bodies that should act in favor of environmental preservation.

The changes will also have an effect within the lands of José Leôncio, who takes a while to get used to the updating of the business format, but he is also keen to support the evolution proposed by his children. Who also takes a while to engage in a radical change is Tadeu (José Loreto), who will have no choice but to stay by the side of the brothers in the most troubled phase of the feuilleton.

The union will be the most important point for all family members, employees and friends of the Leôncio family, as Tenório (Murilo Benício) is willing to do anything to exterminate his rivals and continue to make a profit at the expense of fires and illegal businesses.