Journalist denied in Jovem Pan after talks about Lula and MST – Politics

Journalist Pietra Bertolazzi was corrected live this Monday (29) on Jovem Pan’s “Linha de Frente” program, after accusing former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) of lying when stating in the “Jornal Nacional” that the MST (Movimento dos Trabalhadores Rurais Sem Terra) is the largest producer of organic rice in Brazil.

Leonardo Grandini said that the information is true and started a conversation with his colleague on the program, until presenter Carla Cecato searched for the data on Google and said: “Unfortunately, he is correct”.

“No, guys, that’s wonderful: he said that the MST is the biggest producer of organic rice in Brazil. He can’t stop lying!” Pietra Bertolazzi said of Lula. Leonardo Grandini replied: “But that’s a fact. Be committed to our listeners”.

“There’s no way to measure this, MST. It’s not a private company. What is the scale, who does this calculation? According to whom, Leonardo?”, asks Pietra. Leonardo says that the information is available on Google, and she replies: “After all, if it’s on Google, isn’t it?”

After a few minutes of chatting, Carla Cecato finds the information on Google, but questions the source: “Here it’s saying like this: according to the Riograndense Rice Institute. more, unlike people in general, who think that an answer only on Instagram or the internet answers things. It’s not like that. You have to talk to the Ministry of Agriculture… I don’t have the phone here”.

The National Supply Company (Conab) does not differentiate between conventional rice, which uses pesticides, and organic rice. Thus, the federal government agency recorded that the total 2020/2021 rice crop is estimated at 11.1 million tons. The MST estimates its organic harvest for the same period at 12,400 tons.

Even though it represents only 0.11% of all rice planted in Brazil, the work was recognized by the Riograndense Rice Institute (Irga) as the largest organic rice production in Latin America.