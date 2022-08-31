Journalist denied in Jovem Pan after talks about Lula and MST – Politics

Journalist Pietra Bertolazzi was corrected live this Monday (29) on Jovem Pan’s “Linha de Frente” program, after accusing former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) of lying when stating in the “Jornal Nacional” that the MST (Movimento dos Trabalhadores Rurais Sem Terra) is the largest producer of organic rice in Brazil.
“No, guys, that’s wonderful: he said that the MST is the biggest producer of organic rice in Brazil. He can’t stop lying!” Pietra Bertolazzi said of Lula. Leonardo Grandini replied: “But that’s a fact. Be committed to our listeners”.
After a few minutes of chatting, Carla Cecato finds the information on Google, but questions the source: “Here it’s saying like this: according to the Riograndense Rice Institute. more, unlike people in general, who think that an answer only on Instagram or the internet answers things. It’s not like that. You have to talk to the Ministry of Agriculture… I don’t have the phone here”.
Even though it represents only 0.11% of all rice planted in Brazil, the work was recognized by the Riograndense Rice Institute (Irga) as the largest organic rice production in Latin America.