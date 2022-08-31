Journalist tells behind the scenes of the interview with John Textor and highlights plans: ‘For what he wants, Botafogo needs to be relevant again’

Brazilian journalist living in Spain for 12 years, Fernando Kallas came to Brazil last month to do an interview with John Textorshareholder of SAF do Botafogo, for Reuters, where he works as a correspondent. A Botafogo fan, Kallás told the backstory of the conversation he had with the American businessman on the “Flow Sport Club” podcast, shown this Tuesday (8/30).

Textor has never hidden that he wants, with Botafogo, to build the largest network of talent identifiers in world football. According to Kallás, the American’s plans are ambitious, and he’s not just about using Glorioso as a mere tool to export players to Europe. And this has to do with the rules of Premier League to sign players from outside the UK.

– Textor wants to transform Botafogo into the best base in Brazil. He wants to create an international talent recruitment network, and there is a lot of wasted talent in Brazil, I think that not even 25% of the potential is exploited by clubs, by scouts. That’s why this concern with the B team, he wants to have a talent factory. And he’s not just looking at Brazilian talent, he wants to explore the United States through Brazil, I found that very interesting. He has the theory that a giant country like the US, with so much Latino immigration, doesn’t have a football player. The poor American plays basketball and football, and then you have the elite who have to pay for school, which is baseball and football. Those who play football are the elite in the USA – started Kallás.

– What he wants is to bring these kids to Botafogo’s under-20 to see if they really are worth it, if they have the level. And being a football player in the United States and going to Europe is practically impossible. The Premier League has a quota system: to play there, receive a work visa, you have to have a series of requirements, the Brazilian Championship has very few points, but Libertadores and Sudamericana have a lot of points. Playing in the US, you’ll never make it to Europe. Therefore, Brazil is strategic for him. If Botafogo doesn’t exist, there’s no way to make this international network. For that, Botafogo needs to be at least in a South American, they need to win again and be relevant. You need to win for these players to be able to go to Europe and have visibility – he added.

Kallás praised Textor’s concern with the social side and wants to strengthen the ties between Brazilian football and US football through Botafogo, so that young people can even win university scholarships in that country. And, for that, he wants to make the teaching of English mandatory in the basic categories of Fogão.

– He said that it will be mandatory at Botafogo’s base for players to speak English. The coolest thing he said is that, if the player can’t go up, doesn’t have the level to play even in the Belgian league, at least he’ll have the level to go to the US, get a scholarship at an American university and study, being a football player. Because Botafogo’s under-20 level is more than enough to get a scholarship at an American university – explained Kallás.

A declared Botafogo fan, Kallás does not hide his passion for the club when he participates in SporTV programs, proudly displaying a Glorioso flag in his office. The journalist did not hide that the conversation he had with Textor made him excited about the future of Stove.

– I think his passion is genuine, he didn’t imagine arriving at the airport and having all that, he became a celebrity. At Lyon they have (Jean-Michel) Aulas who is the president, at Crystal Palace he is co-owner, but at Botafogo it’s all his, he had to start from scratch. There is no CT, no coach, no team, nothing. I’m optimistic as fuck (laughs) – he concluded.