Jovem Pan commentator shares fake news about Vera Magalhães

posted on 08/31/2022 10:35



(credit: Jovem Pan/Reproduction)

The commentator of Young pan Ana Paula Henkel reproduced a fake news involving journalists Vera Magalhães and Fabíola Cidral. The supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) suggested that Vera would have made the head of the Federal Executive attack her on purpose during the TV Band debate, last Sunday (28/8).

During the speech, Henkel quotes the journalist Fabíola Cidral, about a conversation he had with the presidential candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) behind the scenes of the debate.

“I think the hottest moment of the debate was when Simone Tebet and Bolsonaro faced each other. And I’ll confess one thing: I talked to her right after, and she said she knew he [Bolsonaro] would be nervous”, said Fabíola.

The post was shared by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and reproduced on the station, however, saying that Fabíola refers to Vera Magalhães, attacked by the chief executive during the debate.

O State of Mines spoke with Fabiola, who confirmed the facts and said that she was referring to candidate Simone Tebet.

Earlier, Vera Magalhães called the president a “misogynist”. The statement was made during a conversation with Fabiola, on TV wow.

“Didn’t broach the subject. [da vacinação] and preferred to make a personal attack on me. Then he talks about this obsession story, which is a trait of misogyny. ‘He sleeps thinking about me, some passion’, always associating the role of a woman, even when she is exercising her work, with some connotation of a sexual nature. This is a form of fetishization of women, a clear misogyny trait that is repeated as a pattern, which is a pattern in Bolsonaroism, a pattern in Bolsonaro’s speech throughout his life, and it is a pattern that Bolsonarism replicates in social networks”, said the journalist during an interview with Uol.

For Vera, Bolsonaro has “contempt for women”, noting that the president does not usually have the same behavior with male journalists.

“I preferred to get away from it all [questões sobre vacinação] and attack me personally, something he doesn’t do with male journalists. He didn’t do it in ‘Jornal Nacional’, for example, and he doesn’t do it in other interviews with men. He always does it against women, it’s a trait of contempt for women. Contempt that he shows in his speech towards senator Simone Tebet, treating with aggression, with condescension and with words of contempt”.