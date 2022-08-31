Jovem Pan commentator shares fake news about Vera Magalhes

Ana Paula Henkel supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) (photo: Jovem Pan/Reproduction)

The commentator of Young pan Ana Paula Henkel reproduced a fake news involving journalists Vera Magalhes and Fabola Cidral. Supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) hinted that Vera would have made the head of the Federal Executive attack her on purpose during the debate of the TV Bandlast Sunday (28/8).

During the speech, Henkel quotes the journalist Fabola Cidral, about a conversation he had with the presidential candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) behind the scenes of the debate. “I think the hottest moment of the debate was when Simone Tebet and Bolsonaro faced each other. And I’ll confess one thing: I talked to her right after, and she said she knew he [Bolsonaro] I would be nervous,” Fabola said.

The post was shared by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and reproduced on the station, however, saying that Fabola refers to Vera Magalhes, attacked by the chief executive during the debate.

O State of Mines talked to Fabola, who confirmed the facts and said he was referring to candidate Simone Tebet.

“Didn’t touch the subject [da vacinao] and preferred to make a personal attack on me. The speech in this obsession story, which is a trait of misogyny. ‘He sleeps thinking about me, some passion’, always associating the role of a woman, even when she is doing her job, with some connotation of a sexual nature. This is a form of fetishization of women, a clear trait of misogyny that is repeated as a pattern, which is a pattern in Bolsonarism, a pattern in Bolsonaro’s speech throughout his life, and a pattern that Bolsonarism replicates on social media.” , said the journalist during an interview with wow.