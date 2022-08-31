Justice denies Galo’s appeal, and Multiplan must deposit R$ 13.4 million for Cury

Atlético suffered another defeat in court for the player agent André Cury. The São Paulo State Court of Justice (TJ-SP) rejected the club’s appeal in the case involving the agent’s request to block part of the Diamond Mall sale.

According to the website Goal, in the decision of judge Helio Faria, the request for suspensive effect of the preliminary injunction obtained by the businessman was denied. Cury had requested the blocking of R$13,469,582.22 from the purchase of half of the Diamond Mall by Multiplan.

The total value of the sale of 49% of the shopping center was R$340 million, with R$136 million paid in cash and R$204 million in 12 monthly installments. The businessman’s request was accepted by the TJ-SP.

In August, the São Paulo Court had already determined that Multiplan should deposit in a judicial account the amount of R$ 13.4 million demanded by André Cury. Atlético had appealed the decision at the time, but was not granted.

In addition to this lawsuit, in total, André Cury files 28 lawsuits against Atlético, claiming to have a credit of R$64.287 million in commissions for player transactions. Atlético has already tried to agree with the businessman for a discounted payment, but the conversations have not progressed.

Among Cury’s charges are commissions for transfers from players such as Erazo, Marcos Rocha, Otero, Di Santo, Lucas Pratto, Arana, Vargas, Borrero, among others, in addition to coach Rafael Dudamel.