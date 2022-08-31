Justice orders Itaú (ITUB4) to explain crash in customer accounts

The crash registered on the Itaú Unibanco website and app (ITUB4) in March this year ended up in court. The Brazilian Citizenship Institute (Ibraci) filed a public civil action against the financial institution, and Judge Diogo Barros Boechat, of the 7th Business Court of Rio de Janeiro, cited the bank last week.

Now, the bank will have to explain to Justice the reason for the failure, when customers reported that they had zeroed accounts, in addition to withdrawals and unknown entries. The institute filed the lawsuit asking the bank to clarify the failure and indicate the reason for the website and application to be offline.

“Customers complained that unidentified withdrawals were made, while others pointed to the inflow of unspecified money. In several cases, payments made were returned to customer accounts. In addition, account holders no longer have access to the bank’s application. It was also not possible for account holders to access the bank’s website”, says Ibraci’s lawyer, Gabriel de Britto Silva.

The institute also asks Itaú to prove “the reason for the zeroed accounts, withdrawals and unknown entries, and also whether or not the failure to provide the service has already been fully resolved” and to demonstrate “that there was no hacker attack and that there was no there was a leak of consumers’ personal data, based on the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data”.

It was also requested that the bank be ordered to pay compensation for individual moral damages and compensation for individual material damages. At the time of the problem, Itaú ruled out the possibility of a cyber attack.

Interested parts

Ibraci’s lawyer also highlights that people who felt harmed by the bank can participate in the process. Judge Diogo Barros Boechat opened a deadline for the inclusion of anyone who wants to participate in the process (the measure is provided for in article 94 of the Consumer Protection Code).

“On August 22, a public notice was published in the Diário da Justiça Eletrônico of Rio de Janeiro, in compliance with article 94 of the Consumer Protection Code, through which the judge of law summons all interested parties so that they can intervene in the present action. as co-consortsif they so wish, within 30 days”, says Silva.

What does Itaú say?

When contacted, Itaú Unibanco stated that the case was a one-off occurrence, resolved on the same day, and that it took all the necessary measures to minimize possible impacts on customers.

“The source of the problem was related to a delay in data processing, which generated the need for reprocessing, without any relation to external events. Regarding the public civil action, the bank clarifies that it will provide all the necessary information in the case file”.

