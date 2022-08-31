Key Alves talks about relationship with Rodrigo Mussi after accident

Guest of ‘FamaCast’, the ‘TV Fama’ (RedeTV!) podcast, volleyball player Key Alves recalls details of the relationship with Rodrigo Mussi and the car accident suffered by the ex-BBB on the night they met at the famous’s house in March of this year.

“As soon as he left [do reality] I sent him a direct and we talked. The day we got to see each other, it was right on the day of the accident. He showed the map on television, of him leaving Morumbi and going to Osasco”, he says.

“Back then I didn’t want to say anything out of respect for him and his family, but now I don’t see a problem. So I’m opening the game, he knows toowe already talked and actually left my house, it was a very sad situation, one of the most difficult for me because I felt guilty”, completes Key Alves, asked about the time it took to comment on this subject that left her a lot shaken.

No reunion with Rodrigo

The 22-year-old athlete also says that they did not meet again after what happened and rules out the possibility of a future relationship, highlighting the friendship she established with the influencer. “We haven’t seen each other yet, I think he’s with someone, but Rodrigo became my friend more, he taught me a lot with everything that happened, he spoke very strong words while he was at my house. So for me today he is a friend,” she declares to the podcast.

Still in the chat, Key reveals that he wants to participate in reality shows and that he is evaluating invitations received for the next editions. “It has to be very well thought out. (…) I also received some proposals, where I am studying whether to go or not”, he says.