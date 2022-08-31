Kitesurfer is dragged out of the sea by a gust of wind and injured in Ceará | Ceará

A kite surfer was injured after being thrown by a gust of sea wind onto land at Praia do Pecém, in São Gonçalo do Amarante, Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza. The incident took place on Monday afternoon (29).
Videos recorded moments after the accident show the kitesurfer lying on land near the Pecém Port Terminal. According to witnesses, the man was practicing the sport when he was hit by a strong wind, flew over a runway near the strip of sand and fell on the ground.
The victim, in her 60s, suffered head injuries and was taken to a private hospital. There is no information about the man’s health status. Security guards and people who were nearby helped to help the kitesurfer, taken to the hospital by a private ambulance.
Kitesurfing is a water sport that uses a kite or kite, commonly called by kite practitioners, and a board with or without foot support straps. The person, with the kite attached to the waist through a device called a trapeze, places himself on top of the board, commands the kite with the bar, over the water, and is driven by the wind that hits the kite.
Ceará is in the strong wind season, which began this August and goes until October, attracting water sports practitioners.
The phenomenon occurs due to the approach of the center of high pressure in the South Atlantic Ocean, called the subtropical high of the South Atlantic.
According to the Ceará Meteorology and Water Resources Foundation (Funceme), coastal cities should have wind gusts above 50 km/h and municipalities in the Center-South, Sertão Central and Inhamuns will receive winds above 70 km/h.
