Kneeling, Náutico fans are assaulted by the PM of Alagoas

Military police from Alagoas were filmed, on Tuesday night (30), attacking Náutico fans during a match against CSA, at Rei Pelé stadium, in Maceió, for the Brasileirão Series B.

Kneeling and on their backs, Náutico fans were immobilized and then attacked with punches, kicks and blows with clubs in a kind of single file. See the moment at the end of the text.

The aggression was filmed by rival fans who remained inside the stadium during halftime. The scene of violence happened on the access ramp of the visiting fans to the stands of the place.

Still inside the stadium, during the interval, a confusion came to take over the space reserved for Timbu’s fans. Some fans attacked private security guards who were working on the match, with the right to exchange punches and kicks. After the moment of the fight, several fans of the Pernambuco team, with the police already present, left the stands. It was at this time that some were stopped by the PM.

“Náutico fans entered the stadium at half-time trying to get into the high stands of the CSA fans. The police stopped them and took them out of the stadium”, said a fan who was present at the place.

Calculation made by UOL Esporte reveals that the attitude of the PM may also have been motivated after audios and videos in which alleged fans of an organized team from Pernambuco threatened the military. The audio began to circulate in WhatsApp groups a few minutes before the game. Previous clashes between fans and police were also reported.

Sought, the Communications Office of the Military Police and the Public Security Department of Alagoas have not commented so far on what happened. Colonel Pedro Moura, responsible for the Capital Police Command (CPC), was also sought, but did not respond to the report. The space remains open for clarification.