know until when extraordinary withdrawal can be requested

Workers who have not yet moved the amount of R$ 1 thousand referring to the extraordinary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) can request the amount until December 15th.

The request can be made through the FGTS application, available for phones and mobile devices on Android and iOS systems. According to Caixa, around BRL 9.2 billion in extraordinary withdrawal funds had not been handled by workers until the beginning of the month.

Caixa Econômica Federal Vice President Operator, Edilson Carrogi, recalled that the extraordinary withdrawal was automatically generated for all workers who have a FGTS account with a balance, using a calendar that Caixa released at the beginning of the year. The withdrawal was made according to the birthday.

“Caixa debited the worker’s FGTS account and credited the funds to the Caixa Tem digital social account for all, automatically. Money is available for withdrawal. If it has not been done automatically, the withdrawal can be requested until December 15th and Caixa will make the deposit into the Caixa Tem account for the withdrawal to be made”, he explained.

birthday withdrawal

Another recently created modality is the anniversary withdrawal, which allows workers to annually access part of the funds that are deposited in their linked FGTS account, whether active or inactive. Annually, in the month of the anniversary, he has access to part of these resources without having to present a specific reason for withdrawal.

“The worker must opt, if he so wishes, for the birthday withdrawal and, from there, annually, he will have access to the resources in the month of his birthday”, explained Carrogi.

The withdrawal option, according to him, must also be done through the FGTS application. “It’s an official Caixa channel, easy to access. The worker does the download, installs on mobile, registers only once. And, from there, you have access to a series of information”.

loot calamity

Brazilian legislation also authorizes the withdrawal of part of the funds from the FGTS linked account. Up to BRL 6,220 per linked account. If the worker has been a victim of natural disasters. For this, the municipality must declare a state of public calamity. And that there is recognition through the federal government. From there, the municipality informs Caixa about the affected regions and the withdrawal is authorized.

“It is also done through the FGTS app, in a 100% digital way. Without the need for physical displacement of the worker, who has already been the victim of a state of public calamity. Through the app, you can easily withdraw and receive the amounts in your account. At any financial institution, at no cost. Or make the withdrawal in person at any unit of the box or lottery unit in the country “.

