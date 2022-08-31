Labor Court prepares auction with 230 lots: see how to participate

Among the items available in the auction held by the Labor Court, are vehicles, land, real estate and other assets.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

Great opportunity for anyone looking to make a good deal. The Labor Court (TRT – 2nd Region of São Paulo) will hold an online auction with approximately 230 lots on September 20 and 22, at 10 am. Among the items in the contest are vehicles, land, real estate and other assets.

In addition to the variety of items auctioned, interested parties will have access to discounts of up to 80% and the possibility of paying in installments. Check below how to participate in the auction prepared by the Labor Court!

How to participate in the auction held by the Labor Court?

About 140 properties will be available for auction. They are located in Greater São Paulo, Litoral Paulista, Alto do Tietê, in the capital and in the interior of São Paulo. The following goods are also included in the contest:

carts;

Home appliances;

gym mats;

Industrial machinery;

Works of art;

Xbox One video game;

To participate in the auction held by the Labor Court, interested parties need to register on the Lance Já Leilões website before the event, qualifying. On the same page, it is possible to access the notices and information about the items.

It is worth remembering that the auction will be broadcast live on the official auctioneer platform. The listed properties can be visited by prior appointment, so it is important to read all the information available on the website.

Tips for not falling for the auction scam

It is common for companies to frequently carry out auctions of vehicles, objects and properties. However, criminals take advantage of people, who seek a good deal through this acquisition modality. In this way, many victims are unaware of the possible dangers and end up in the “claws” of criminals.

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

Therefore, a few tips can help a consumer to make sure that a certain auction is really reliable and to stay away from the car auction scam. See below what to do.

Always check if the responsible auctioneer is mentioned and if he is registered with the Board of Trade, being possible to check address, registration number and other data;

Seek assessments, complaints and reports from people who have already participated in auctions held by a particular company;

Be wary of auction sites that do not have the “.br” extension.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: HQuality / Shutterstock.com