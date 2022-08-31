Landau was the most luxurious car made in Brazil

In the early 1990s, on the eve of the reopening of ports to imported cars, a model of high national luxury was still the object of desire of the wealthy. The approximately 200 units of the landau produced in 1983 were disputed by executives, who did not admit comparisons with the VW Santana and the Chevrolet Monza Classic and Diplomat Opal. The top-of-the-line options were then rivals to the company’s car. ford–creak-and-maverick-show-side-by-side-differences/” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>Ford.

Among the highlights, the Landau had a 302 4.9 V8 engine, gasoline and alcohol, with about 150 hp of power and 52 mkgf of torque. The three-speed automatic transmission had a lever on the steering column. This freed up space at the front, where there was only one large one-piece seat.

Be that as it may, space was no problem. The Ford was 5.41 meters long and had more than 3 meters of wheelbase. The Landau’s supremacy would only be surpassed when cars made in Germany, such as the BMW and the Mercedes-Benzbegan to reach the Brazilian market.

Collor plan brought the car market to a halt

The Collor Plan, enacted by President Fernando Collor de Mello in March 1990, sought to eradicate inflation by taking money out of circulation. With that, people and companies could withdraw, at most, Cr$ 50 thousand from the account, which paralyzed the economy.

The few car buying and selling deals involved bartering, as the money had been withheld by the government. At the time there was no internet, just as the term “fake news” had not been coined. Even so, rumors surfaced of people selling used cars well below the table. And that they accepted Cr$ 50 thousand as payment, since, theoretically, no one had more than this amount available to spend.

The report found it to be an urban legend. All he found for an amount close to that was a Fiat 147 with 13 years of use, upholstery and bodywork badly treated, for Cr$ 56 thousand.

