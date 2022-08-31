Lawsuits against health plans hit record – 08/30/2022 – Daily life

Judicial decisions on health plans hit a record in São Paulo last year. If in 2011 the TJ-SP (São Paulo State Court of Justice) judged 4,793 lawsuits, in 2021 this total reached 16,286, according to a study carried out at the USP School of Medicine (University of São Paulo). From January to April this year alone, there were 4,550 cases, half of them in the capital.

“The state of São Paulo is a good thermometer because 40% of people have health insurance and that number rises to 50% in the capital, so the actions here end up serving as a sentinel. They are the tip of the iceberg, but they allow us to understand the problems that users are facing, gaps in regulation”, says Professor Mário Scheffer, coordinator of the research.

Only cases with a second-instance decision were analyzed. “It’s a more definitive decision, so we can spike the behavior of the Judiciary a little”, says Scheffer.

In the study, in addition to observing the flow in recent years, the researchers outline the reasons, results and main arguments used by health plan operators in actions filed in the District of São Paulo in 2018 and 2019.

Among the main causes of the lawsuits are the coverage of treatments and procedures and the readjustments in monthly fees. Among the denied demands is ABA therapy (applied behavior analysis) for children with autism (187 actions).

“The ABA has always been denied for not being on the ANS list [Agência Nacional de Saúde]. Then we went to court because the Judiciary’s understanding was that the role was exemplary. If there was medical advice and evidence for it, then the plan should cover it”, says lawyer Vanessa Ziotti, legal director of Instituto Lagarta Vira Pupa and mother of triplets with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder).

Ziotti says that, after the beginning of the processing of the bill approved last Monday (29) in the Senate and even with the publication of an ANS resolution that provides for the ABA treatment, the plans continue to deny this option. She lacks supervision.

“We didn’t gain any new rights with PL 2033/22. It doesn’t say that tomorrow you will look for the operator and get a treatment that has never been tried. [Superior Tribunal de Justiça]”.

The lawyer reports that, hours after the decision, children who need treatments such as intensive physical therapy and home care to reduce the time spent in hospital lost this coverage. “We also noticed a move by the Judiciary itself to incorporate the STJ’s decision in the decisions rendered in injunctions, already demanding the series of cumulative requirements to grant coverage.”

Scheffer did not observe this movement during the debate over the character of the role. According to the initial assessment of the research group, what happened was a greater concern of the judges in substantiating decisions. “There was no time for a reversal of jurisprudence”, evaluates the professor, noting that the sentences are mostly favorable to users (81.2% versus 18.8% considering data from 2018 and 2019).

The two, however, agree that the approved bill is necessary.

“Approval in the Senate was a wise decision. The text says that only what has evidence, what was recommended by a commission or technology incorporation body can be accepted, it is well defined”, argues the professor.

The bill states that the operator must offer treatment provided that “there is proof of efficacy, in the light of health sciences, based on scientific evidence and a therapeutic plan” or that “there are recommendations by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System Health (Conitec), or there is a recommendation from at least one health technology assessment body that is internationally renowned, provided that they are also approved for their nationals”.

They also believe that the debate raised on the list of procedures is positive and should continue in the public hearing convened by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso for the 26th and 27th of September.

“One of the arguments that health operators must explain is the claim that without the taxing role they will go bankrupt. Not quite. Health plans continue to grow, there have never been so many mergers and acquisitions in the sector, revenue is preserved “, comments Scheffer.

Ziotti complements stating that the increases in health plans —in May, the ANS authorized an annual readjustment of 15.5% for individual and family plans— allow operators to pay for procedures outside the list.

“There will be pressure from operators for the president to veto. Lobbying and electoral funding always have a bearing on decisions, but the process in the Chamber and Senate showed the opposite path. It was a very quick process and a victory that needs to be credited to the movement of mothers and fathers of patients”, concludes the professor.

In the assessment of the president of Abramge (Brazilian Association of Health Plans), Renato Freire Casarotti, causes concern in the project the inclusion that “just proof of effectiveness by scientific evidence” to cover what is considered an exception.

“We are not directly against exceptions, but the criteria were very open.” According to him, the entity analyzes whether it will take the discussion to the STF. “We will evaluate the alternatives available as anyone in the democratic state of law evaluates. We do not discount this possibility.”

Sought, the ANS stated that it had taken a stand against the project approved in the Senate, because, in its view, the guarantee of coverage not provided for in the list fails to take into account criteria evaluated during the process of incorporation of health technologies. Among them, the agency cites safety, efficacy, accuracy, effectiveness, cost-effectiveness and budgetary impact.