Leader in the squad, Rver points out Atltico’s biggest problem in 2022

photo: Reproduction/YouTube Rver sees psychological factor as a challenge for Atltico in 2022

One of the leaders of the Atltico squad, defender Rver, pointed out what, in his opinion, is the biggest problem for Galo in 2022. The defender believes that the psychological factor has had a negative impact on the team’s performances.

Reserved for most of the year, Rver again received an opportunity as a starter in the classic with America, last Sunday (28/8). In the match, Atltico opened the scoring with Hulk, but saw Henrique Almeida seal the tie at Independencia, in Belo Horizonte.

The result was not positive for Atltico’s ambitions (Libertadores classification) in the Brazilian Championship. Galo is in 7th place in the table, with 36 points, and seeks to resume the performance of the past to win a direct spot in the continental tournament.

For Rver, the concentration level of the squad dropped from 2021 to 2022. Last year, Alvinegro ended a 50-year fast without winning the Brazilian and also raised the cups of the Mineiro Championship and the Copa do Brasil.

“We know that keeping focused, since you achieve many things during the year, it becomes unlikely that you will be able to maintain that level of concentration. Even more so the way it was, weren’t we? pursuit of these conquests and we achieved it brilliantly”, he recalled.

Atlantic problem in 2022

Multi-champion for Atltico, Rver pointed out the “psychological issue” as the biggest challenge for the squad of the Minas Gerais club in the current season. The defender also mentioned three different types of motivations for those who play at Galo.

“I believe that not everyone here stopped believing, on the contrary. And they also didn’t unlearn to do what they know best. I believe that the biggest problem that we have been encountering is the psychological issue. the other, because the coach won everything last year, he knows what he has in his hands.

“We have different types of motivations. One of them can be for achievements, others can be for a space in the club, and the biggest one I believe is because I’m wearing a great shirt. You can’t have greater motivation”, he added.

Atltico seeks to give a positive response to its fans next Sunday (4/9), at 6pm, against Atltico-GO. In a match valid for the 25th round of Serie A, the teams will face each other at Estdio Antnio Accioly, in Goinia.