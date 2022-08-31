Leaked image of Kang’s look in Ant-Man 3 goes online

Ant-Man 3 (or Quantumania) will be the first movie from Marvel Studios in 2023. As well as the first feature and beginning of Phase FIVE of the MCU, being one of the most important so far for Avengers: Kang Dynasty.

After all, Kang is a confirmed presence in the Ant-Man movie and its main antagonist. After his debut in the first season of Loki as the variant called ‘The One Who Remains’, Jonathan Majors will be back as the villain.

And his look in the film was revealed thanks to a poster released there at Comic Con San Diego. It was even at the same event where we had the exhibition of the first trailer for Quantumania.

While the poster already reveals the villain with his iconic helmet, here’s the first official glimpse of Jonathan Majors and his return as Kang. Thanks to the trailer leak that provided us with this sneak peek.

The quality is obviously not the best, but it’s better than nothing! Remembering that you can check out the trailer leaked by a fan, CLICKING HERE.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already being filmed and promises to be even more epic in scale than its predecessors! If the second film was important to Avengers: Endgamewill we have a clue this time? avengers 5?

The proof of this was the confirmation that Jonathan Majors will play the legendary villain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3! In addition to Jonathan and the titular duo, Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne) and Kathryn Newton (the new Cassie Lang) are confirmed in the cast. Peyton Reed is again confirmed in the direction! The film is currently being filmed and will hit theaters on February 16, 2023!