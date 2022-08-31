Learn to recognize warning signs of excess blood sugar

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health

Glucose, when in the form of a sugar molecule present in the bloodstream, represents a vital part of our health and is the body’s main source of energy. It helps the individual to be willing to perform everyday activities. However, when taken in excess, it can lead to serious complications such as diabetes, heart disease, and kidney problems.

Hyperglycemia, or high glucose, occurs when there is too much sugar in the blood. The situation leads to insulin insufficiency, as the hormone responsible for transporting glucose through the body becomes insufficient. The imbalance can often be treated by diet.

“Too much blood sugar over a long period of time can damage the blood vessels responsible for carrying blood to organs like the heart and kidneys. Not everyone will notice signs of this condition, but there are some subtle symptoms, such as fatigue or increased thirst.”

The healthcare professional listed characteristic signs of hyperglycemia:

Check for signs of excess blood sugar

1. Feeling very tired

According to the doctor, extra sugar doesn’t mean more energy. The body is no longer able to use the excess glucose for its own benefit, resulting in extreme tiredness.

2. Increased urination and thirst

The kidneys are unable to filter excess blood sugar. With this, they try to remove it in any way, mainly through urine. To replace the amount of fluid that comes out, the body starts asking for more and more water.

3. Blurred vision

High blood glucose levels can increase pressure in the blood vessels behind the retina and cause blurred vision. The difficulty may only be temporary, resolving when the blood sugar level stabilizes.

4. Numbness and tingling

Excessive blood sugar can result in damage to the nervous system, which causes a condition called neuropathy and is characterized by numbness or tingling in the fingers, hands, and feet.

Excessive sugar consumption is directly linked to serious health problems. Eating too much sweets and carbohydrates, for example, can increase the chance of developing diabetes, cancer, obesity, among others.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), although the harmful effects of sugar are highly publicized, Brazil is one of the countries that consumes the most substance in the world.Conny Marshaus/Getty Images

Brazilians eat at least 80g of sugar a day, which is higher than the recommended: 25g to 50g daily, taking into account a 2,000-calorie diet.Flashpop/Getty Images

According to experts, sugar has addictive properties and triggers a series of reactions in the human body. In addition to causing allergies, ingesting the substance in excess can deactivate the immune system and make the individual more prone to acquiring infections.Westend61/ Getty Images

Excess sugar in the body causes blood glucose to spike and, after a while, plummets. In addition, the body will ask for more, and if it doesn’t receive it, it will start sending withdrawal signals. Consequently, the individual enters into a compulsory cycle of hunger and the desire to consume sweets increases.wundervisuals/ Getty Images

From there, the problem only gets worse. The body stops working properly and serious health problems begin to appear.milanvirijevic/ Getty Images

The functionality and elasticity of the tissues are lost, which causes premature aging to take place. Vision problems and tooth decay are also possible. In addition, autoimmune diseases can be provoked and hair health may be compromised. Eric Raptosh Photography/ Getty Images

Excessive consumption of the substance can also cause diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular problems, anxiety, stress, low energy, intestinal problems, migraine, emotional instability, among others.Tom Werner/Getty Images

Despite what it may seem, it is not necessary to cut sugar altogether, but consume it in moderation.Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/ Getty Images

Having control of the amount of sugar ingested helps both in weight loss and in improving the quality of life. Physical exercise, balanced diet and a good night’s sleep can help reduce sweets addictionThomas Barwick/Getty Images

