Leaving Flamengo, Vitinho says goodbye: “A kid’s dream to play in the club of the heart” | Flamengo

New player for Al Attifaq, from Saudi Arabia, Vitinho said goodbye to Flamengo with a post on Instagram. He thanked everyone at the club and also the red-black fans.

+ Flamengo will play on a bad field against Vélez, and the Argentine press raises the possibility of “strategy”

1 of 2 Vitinho leaves Flamengo to play in Saudi Arabia — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo Vitinho leaves Flamengo to play in Saudi Arabia — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Vitinho played 215 games for Flamengo and scored 29 goals. He won one Libertadores, two Brazilians, two Supercopas do Brasil, one Recopa Sudamericana and three state championships. He lost space this season and didn’t score a goal in the 22 matches he played in 2022. He was booed in several games, even in Flamengo’s victories, for example, in the July 16 match, when the team defeated Coritiba 2-2. 0, at Mané Garrincha.

Flamengo will not receive any value for the transaction, but will keep 35% of the athlete’s economic rights, who would leave the club for free at the end of the contract, on December 31, 2022.

“I want to start by thanking God for fulfilling my childhood dream of playing for the club of my heart and being so victorious in it.

I want to thank and honor the work of all the employees, from the presidency to the clothes, you have done your best to make this club bigger and bigger! The guys from graxxxxa are different!

To the Red-Black Nation I also thank you for everything we have lived through, for the many

moments of joys and achievements, and also for learning on difficult days, you can be sure that I always wanted the best for the Flamengo and all of you. Thank you very much!

And now, to my companions: you are amazing! Never in my career have I experienced such a strong friendship relationship, where the ego is put aside and unity is prioritized. Today I consider you part of my family and you will always have a fan here, because I know better than anyone that you really are!

To my personal friends and family, I thank you for all your support and support. I know they will be with me wherever I am!

It was more than 4 years working at Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, and taking the affection and respect of those who knew me and lived with me was my greatest achievement. I love you!”

Flamengo goal! Vitinho kicks from outside the area and extends, at 6 of the 2nd half

+ Read more Flamengo news

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

2 of 2 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧