Leonardo DiCaprio breaks up with model 22 years younger and reinforces ‘cutting age’ theory, says website – Monet

Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo: Getty Images)

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and model Camila Morrone, 25, broke up after five years together. The information published by The Sun on Tuesday (30) reinforces the theory that emerged on the web that the star has a “cutting age” in his relationships.

Sources close to the Hollywood star revealed to the English website that they recently broke up. “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer (between June and September there). There are no bad feelings between them. It was a conclusion that came naturally”, guarantees an insider.

Neither of the two has commented on this news so far.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone (Photo: Getty Images)

The actor of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013) and the model were together for five years, since 2017.

The breakup reinforces the web theory that the actor has a “cutting age”. A well-known infographic from the internet world (see at the end of the text) shows that DiCaprio has only dated four women who reached the age of 25. All of his other public relationships ended first.

Leonardo DiCaprio in an interview with Entertainment Tonight (Photo: Playback)

When Camila turned 25 in June, netizens soon began to joke about the situation and said that the end of the relationship was coming. “I’m sure your relationship was good while it lasted,” joked (?) a follower in the post in which the young woman celebrated a quarter of a century. So it is.

Camila Morrone celebrates her 25th birthday (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Before Camila Morrone, only models Bar Refaeli and Nina Adgal, in addition to actress Kelly Rohrback, reached 25 still in a relationship with the actor. But 26 years no one has made it.

