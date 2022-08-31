Leonardo DiCaprio ends relationship with Camila Morrone and becomes a joke for ‘cutting age’ of his girlfriends

The American actor is known for dating people with a huge age difference; he is 47 years old while his ex is 25

Leonardo DiCaprio is known for adhering to ‘cutting age’ in dating and reinforced the term by ending his five-year relationship with 25-year-old model Camila Morrone. The 47-year-old ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ star has dated other celebrities like Gisele Bündchen and Blake Lively, who were also younger.

A source close to DiCaprio told ‘The Sun’ that the breakup happened recently: “Leo and Camila ended their relationship during the summer (between June and September there). There are no bad feelings between them. It was a conclusion that came naturally,” she said.

The story about Leonardo’s ‘Court Age’ is one of the best known, as none of the actor’s girlfriends reached the age of 26 still in a relationship with him. The subject was also a joke among several artists, in addition to being featured at this year’s Oscars, after actress Amy Schumer said that he only dates “young girls”.

“Look at Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I say about him? He’s already done so much in his fight against global warming.… To make the world cleaner and greener for your girlfriends. Because he’s older and they’re younger, you get the idea,” she mocked at the time.