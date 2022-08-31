List of the cheapest cars in Brazil in 2022 is released

Choosing the ideal car is a difficult task, especially when you want to meet your personal needs and expectations, but don’t want to spend a lot. That’s why today’s article is intended to help you in this mission. We will provide a list of the cheapest and quality cars on the Brazilian market in 2022.

Top 5 of the cheapest cars in Brazil this year

You need to know who is on this list to secure considerable savings before deciding.

First: Fiat Mob

This car has two versions: the Like costs R$ 64,690, has air conditioning, power steering, windows and electric locks. Trekking, on the other hand, despite having the same characteristics, has seats with a premium finish, multimedia with wireless connection, alloy wheels and a two-tone roof. It is leaving around R$ 67,690.

The engine of both is 1.0 of 74 hp of power.

Second: Renault Kwid

This one offers a trunk with 290 liters, 1.0 engine and 71CV of power. It is extremely economical and efficient, so it becomes a great option. It is currently costing somewhere between R$65,790 and R$71,990.

Third: Fiat Cronos

This version is worth R$ 74,490 on the market, as it has an automatic transmission, modern design, 1.0 engine with 7.5 hp. It is strong and economical, has dual airbags, auxiliary safety systems and air conditioning. It’s something to consider, isn’t it?

Fourth: Fiat Argo

This version has a tasteful design, multimedia center, Keyneless Entry N’ Go system, traction and stability control, air conditioning, progressive electric steering, 1.0-liter engine and even a 300-liter trunk. The Fiat Argo is priced at R$75,190 today.

In fifth place: Volkswagen Gol

Last but not least, we have the Volkswagen Gol worth R$75,830. It has an economical and efficient 1.0 engine, as well as technological. Such a car is one of the most sought after options at the moment.