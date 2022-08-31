Live! Globo makes a mistake and announces famous as a murderer

Public was surprised by video of the famous on the news and reverberated on social networks

This Tuesday, the 30th, Globo’s SPTV made a serious mistake. When announcing a crime committed by a transsexual, the network ended up showing the image of Luisa Marilac.

Immediately, the news gained strength on social media and caused revolt in part of the public, who soon recognized the famous. Luiz Bacci, a journalist from Record, even shared the platinum error on his profile.

The case, for those who have not seen it, was of a transgender woman named Mariana Eliza, 49, a makeup artist and singer, who killed and assumed the identity of a friend, identified as Marcelo do Lago Limeira, whom she met at a party, with the intention of to use his money.

However, the image shown was of Luísa Marilac, known for a meme on the internet and also for the controversy with Nego do Borel, who made a transphobic comment about her. The video would have been sent by the police themselves, as was justified.

New phase of Globo

Since last year, Globo has been facing a series of changes. All of them hit both journalism and the entertainment sector.

Several portfolios were written off and countless professionals were fired, especially the older ones, who received a veritable fortune in salary. According to a statement from the broadcaster itself, the intention is to reduce the budget.

