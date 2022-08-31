Localiza (RENT3): With an eye on synergies, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan raise recommendation and target price; stock closes higher

Almost two months after the completion of the merger of Localiza (RENT3) with Unidas, analysts are starting to calculate the gains that the move will bring to the resulting company. On Tuesday (30), both Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan raised their recommendations for the common stock of NewCo equivalent to “purchase”. The shares advanced 1.43%, at R$ 62.23, far from the maximum, but managing to close with gains in a session of sharp decline of the Ibovespa, which had a decrease of 1.68%.

“This move is credited to a number of factors. One is that business synergies are closer to becoming a reality. We expect most of the approximately R$450 million in savings related to the merger to come off the ground by the end of 2023, which is a major contributor to the 30% annual growth in Ebitda. [lucro antes de juros, impostos, depreciação e amortização, na sigla em inglês] that we project for the next year”, opens the Morgan Stanley team, led by Josh Milberg.

According to the American bank’s specialists, the main benefits in terms of synergies will come from the reduction of selling, general and administrative expenses (SGA). The reduction in cost of goods sold (COGS) should also have a positive impact on the balance sheet, mainly in terms of vehicle maintenance and greater discounts on purchases from car suppliers, due to the larger scale.

JPMorgan follows suit.

“We are updating Localiza’s common stock recommendation to overweight based on more optimistic assumptions after the incorporation of Unidas”, explains bank analyst Guilherme Mendes. “The company has been showing solid operational performance, although we still have a cautious view due to the uncertainty about growth and interest rates in Brazil”.

The bank claims that it is already fully incorporating the operations of the Unidas into its calculations – although, so far, the new corporation has not yet released any figures. “We are using historical data related to a simplistic sum of the Localiza and Unidas figures. Once the third quarter results are released, we believe that the company should provide some pro-forma numbers”, they highlight.

Localiza can surf in a positive combination of scenery and scale

In addition to benefiting from the synergies resulting from the merger, Localiza, according to the JP analyst, also has everything to take advantage of the sequential improvement in vehicle production.

According to data from the National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea), Brazilian vehicle production in 2022 is expected to grow 4% year-on-year, to 2.2 million units, with much of the production centralized between the months of August. and December.

“We believe that the players car rental companies should be the main beneficiaries of this improvement, taking into account the lower accessibility of individuals to purchases, due to higher financing rates”, explains Mendes.

The renewal of the fleet, in the vehicle rental sector, makes maintenance costs fall. Localiza, throughout 2021, chose to increase the average age of its total number of vehicles, having also spent more on repairs.

“Operationally, Localiza and Movida (MOVI3) took different approaches over the past year, as the former increased the average age of its fleet to historic highs, while the latter accelerated the purchase of new vehicles and renewed its fleet. ”, comment JP analysts. “Now, Localiza will acquire more vehicles sequentially, accelerating daily rentals and operating with a more aggressive pricing strategy”.

Morgan Stanley, on this front, says that Localiza should benefit from its enormous scale – since the merged company has a fleet about 2.4 times larger than Movida, which comes in second, with 50% market share in the rent a car (RAC) and 35% in fleet management.

Movida, still according to analysts, should provide “friendly” competitive dynamics in the near future, as it has a high leverage multiple.

Used car segment should have “soft landing”

Despite the growth in vehicle production, the bank does not see the price of new cars decreasing significantly, with Localiza’s used car business still standing out and landing “smoothly” – after a period of high margins.

“Depreciation rates return to close to the average of 4% of the current value of the fleet. We believe that this scenario is supported by a reserve of remaining value estimated at more than R$2.5 billion (in terms of gross profit) that the new Localiza has in its fleet of cars as a result of the 25% increase in new car prices since 2022. Our expectations are that the prices of new cars will not decrease significantly going forward”, they highlight.

With the crisis in the vehicle production chain, rental companies registered strong gains in their used car resale business, obtaining high prices for these, which increased in value.

“Our positive view is also supported, to some extent, by the dilution of expenses due to the larger scale, as well as by the increase in the share of car sales in Brazil”, says Morgan Stanley.

In general, finally, the two banks see that the car rental sector can still grow considerably, with a lot of market to be explored.

“We see good long-term growth potential for the sector, taking into account the large upside in the segment of longer leases for individuals and also evaluating the still low penetration in the corporate side of fleet management”, says Morgan Stanley.

JP points out that, despite the challenging economic environment, rental companies have managed to maintain good profitability and pass on their capital costs, with positive demand.

This bank, however, points out that the higher depreciation of vehicles, with softer margins on used vehicles, and the higher cost of debt should lead to a slowdown in growth. This, however, does not change the fact that the company is trading at an attractive multiple.

JP raised the target price of Localiza’s common shares from R$65 to R$76.5 (upside of 20.8% compared to today’s opening price). Morgan’s target price, in turn, was raised from R4 66 to R$ 77 (upside of 21.6%).

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

related